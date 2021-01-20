Indiana lost the match due to forfeits but emerged on top in five of the eight contested bouts in 45-24 loss to Altoona in non-conference wrestling action Tuesday evening.
Indiana outscored Altoona 24-25 in contested matches. Liam finished scored a fall at 138 pounds, and Will Turner followed suit at 145.
Jack Turner scored a decision at 160, and Brody Kunselman recorded a fall at 172.
In the feature match of the night, Indiana’s Tanner Smith topped Altoona’s Trevor Manley in a 5-2 decision. Manley was a state qualifier last year.
“We were 15-5 last year and had everyone back except one senior,” Indiana coach Tony Donatelli said, “but we’re down to 11 due to COVID and other issues. We’re having hard times right now, but everyone is in the same boat.”
Indiana wrestles Thursday against Hampton, Bethel Park and Kiski Area in Vandergrift.
Marion Center wrestlers win opener
Marion Center won six of the eight contested matches in its season opener, along with three forfeits, and rolled over Blairsville, 48-18, in a Heritage Conference wrestling match Tuesday.
The Stingers dominated the middle weight classes, winning five of six matches between 126 and 160 pounds.
Carter Gilmore (126 pounds), Gage Heilbrun (138) and Calvin Rombaugh (152) each won by fall while Evan Miller (145) and Gavin Stewart (160) earned victories by decision.
Marvin Beatty also won by fall for the Stingers at 285 pounds.
Notching victories by fall for Blairsville were Kaden Barnhart (120) and Mason Bell (215).
Marion Center (1-0) welcomes United on Friday.
Calvary Baptist sweeps two on road
MOUNT PLEASANT — Calvary Baptist scored a pair of wins in a boys-girls basketball doubleheader at Mount Carmel Christian on Tuesday.
The Calvary boys raced to a 55-8 win, which was preceded by the girls’ 42-36 victory.
Noah Meckley scored 25 points to lead the Calvary Baptist boys (2-1). He also grabbed nine rebounds, handed out five assists and blocked a pair of shots.
Joe Shank came up a couple buckets short of a triple-double with 15 rebounds, 10 assists and six points. Nathan Helman added nine points, six steals and three assists. Brennan Michael chipped in eight points.
Sarah Covato and Alyse Smith combined for 25 points for the Calvary Baptist girls (2-0). Kaitlyn Shank chipped in eight points. Covato, Shank and Michaela Ingmire each pulled down 10 or more rebounds apiece. Covato and Shank also had seven steals each.
Calvary Baptist plays at DuBois Christian on Thursday in another doubleheader.
United wins junior high game
ARMAGH — United posted its second win in as many starters, topping Blairsville 34-25, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Tuesday.
Isaac Worthington scored 14 points for United.
United won the seventh- and eight-grade game, 24-19. Dmitri Worthington and Matthew Beaver combined for 19 points.
United plays at Marion Center on Thursday in advance of the junior varsity and varsity games.
Indiana drops virtual rifle match
Indiana lost to Butler, 795-58 to 774-32x, in WPIAL Section 4 virtual rifle match on Tuesday.
David Huang shot a 100-5x lead to Indiana, which welcomes Woodland Hills on Thursday.
Clymer to hold Little League registration
CLYMER — Clymer Little League will hold registration for the 2021 season on Monday, Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clymer Fire Hall.
Children who live in Clymer Borough and Cherryhill, Pine, Green and Montgomery townships who are between the ages of 7 to 14 are eligible to participate in pitching machine or baseball.
The softball participants need to be between the ages of 7 and 14.
T-ball participants must turn 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2021.
The cost is $35 per child or $95 for three or more children in the same family. All fees are due at registration. A birth certificate is required for verification of age.
Masks are required at registration.
For information, contact Jack Smicklo at (724) 388-6873 or Stephanie Brilhart (412) 309-0316.
Young Township to hold registration
SALTSBURG — Young Township Youth Legion baseball will hold registration on Sunday, Feb. 7, and Sunday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Saltsburg American Legion .
Players ages 13 to 16 are eligible.
The registration fee is $60.
For information, contact Sam Saxion at (724) 882-7445 or Kevin Talmadge at (412) 289-5063.