A little over a year ago, the Indiana boys’ hockey team was set to compete in the PIHL’s Penguins Cup title game, but the COVID-19 pandemic stripped away the opportunity.
With the 2021 playoffs on the horizon, No. 1-seeded Indiana is primed for a playoff run. Indiana opens the playoffs Monday against eighth-seeded North Catholic at Kirk Nevin Arena in Greensburg at 7 p.m.
Last year’s cancellation continues to leave a sour aftertaste for coach Jordan Haines. He recalled throwing his pants, jacket and socks into his basement after being told the championship game was cancelled. He dug them out at the start of the season.
“It was odd and I remember I took the jacket and pants and socks and I threw them in the basement of my house when we got shut down,” he said. “I went down prior to the season this year and put them back on, and I wore them for every game this year.”
Haines also keeps a coach’s pass from last year’s Penguins Cup in his pocket. He and the team use it as a pregame ritual.
“In that pocket of my jacket I have a Penguins Cup coaches pass from last year, and the boys love it,” he said. “I pull it out before every game and we do it at the end of every game. They call me out when I forget about it, too.”
Indiana is 18-0 and has won 25 consecutive games dating to last season. Indiana has overmatched its opponent with a plus-72 goal differential and allowed only 36 on the year.
Despite securing the No. 1 seed, Indiana will play at a neutral site.
“Unfortunately we don’t get that home-crowd advantage, but we just have to play hockey, and I love playing at Kirk Nevin,” Haines said. “Hopefully we can get some fans in there, because our fans travel well. They want to see us win, succeed and bring something home this year.”
Fans who cannot attend can watch the live stream at H.B. Culpepper’s in downtown Indiana. It also is available to LiveBarn subscribers.
Indiana defeated North Catholic 3-1 earlier this season — one of its closer games, too.
Haines had his team focus on faceoffs and zone play based on the tape he and his staff prepared for Monday night’s rematch.
“We broke down faceoffs and zone play, but two of our top players weren’t there that game,” Haines said. “It’s hard when you’re 18-0 but sometimes you win games that you don’t always play your best in. We didn’t play a speed game; it was more back and forth. They have a good goaltender, offensive crew, and we can’t take them lightly.”
It’s been more than two weeks since Indiana’s last game, and while it has played a few scrimmages in the down time, the time off has allowed players to heal for the postseason.
“We’ve had a few practices, quiet scrimmages. We’ve done a few things to keep the kids ready and up to speed,” Haines said. “It’s tough right now, but we had one of our best players have a bit of an injury a few weeks ago and this time off has helped us there.
“We’re very confident with the team that we have and everyone is ready to play,” Haines said. “We give our best effort every day, we watch a ton of film and we’re always prepared. We always overprepare and know what we’re getting into before every game.”
In the rest of the bracket, McDowell (4, 5-11-2) plays Freeport (5, 14-3-1); Kiski (2, 14-3-1) faces Greensburg Salem (7, 10-6-0); and Chartiers Valley (3, 12-4-1) takes on North Catholic (6, 11-5-1).
The winner advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, April 14.
The championship game is Monday, April 19, at the RMU Island Complex.
Indiana’s junior varsity team opens the PIHL playoffs Tuesday against North Allegheny at Center Ice Arena. First-round winners advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.