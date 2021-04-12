Indiana is one step away from returning to the PIHL Penguins Cup championship game, with aspirations of playing in it this time around after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out its chance last season.
With a 5-1 victory over North Catholic in the quarterfinals, Indiana (19-0) is set to take on Freeport (15-3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the RMU Island Sports Center in Pittsburgh. Freeport advanced to the semifinals with a 4-0 win over McDowell.
Indiana coach Jordan Haines is doing his best to have his players stay loose and used the time off since last Monday’s quarterfinals to break down film. Indiana did not face Freeport this season.
“We’re just trying to stay loose because it’s been a long time off between games,” he said. “We’ve been watching a lot of game film and we’re just keeping it light and interesting. We’re trying to keep the hype at a low and we just enjoy being able to participate in athletics right now.”
Haines’ squad has playoff experience, but with the current conditions, he thinks experience doesn’t have an impact. Indiana has won 26 games dating to last season, which ended with the matchup against Thomas Jefferson in the champion ship game canceled at the start of the pandemic.
“We’ve played in playoff games, we’ve been there before, we’ve lost games we should’ve won before, but in the semifinals, I don’t think experience has as much weight,” Haines said. “Without the fans and the hype, I don’t think the experience really matters. There might be some nervousness, but we prepare to win every game, and we need to prepare to play our game.”
One of Indiana’s strengths is its pace of play. Indiana often strikes for quick goals in succession that bury opponents.
“We bring a different dynamic of speed and tenaciousness to the game,” Haines said. “If we do that, I think we’ll be all right.”
Freeport goaltenders have allowed only 36 goals this season, and Haines knows his team will need to be more efficient with its shots on goal than it did against North Catholic.
“We need to step it up, play fast because everyone is coming after us since we’re undefeated,” he said.
“We can’t outshoot teams by a lot and not score. We need to put pucks in the net. We haven’t played them yet this season and I’m excited for the opportunity.”
In the other semifinal, Kiski (11-6-0) faces Chartiers Valley (13-4-1) at 8:30 p.m. at the same site.
The winners return to the RMU complex for the championship game on Monday.