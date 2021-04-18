Chartiers Valley is the final obstacle in Indiana’s push for a Penguins Cup championship.
Indiana (20-0) and Chartiers Valley (14-4-1) meet at 9 p.m. tonight at the RMU Island Sports Center to decide the Penguins Cup title. It is a rematch from a regular-season game Indiana won, 3-2, on Feb. 4 at home.
“The hype is the hype and there’s a lot going on,” Indiana coach Jordan Haines said. “The school is excited, and keeping the hype to a minimum is hard to do. It’s a lot easier to control than a couple years ago because the hockey team is doing virtual learning. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: We’re still mad about last year.”
In the regular-season matchup, Indiana took a 2-0 lead into the third period, surrendered two goals in the third and got the eventual game-winner from Danny Williams less than three minutes after Chartiers Valley tied the game.
“They came and played at our house and we scored two in the first period, but we got too relaxed,” Haines said. “We continued to let them play instead of squashing them, and they made it close. It was a shaky third period, and we continued to play, but we got a little lucky.”
Indiana, 18-0 in regular season and 2-0 in the playoffs, has won 27 straight games dating to last season, when its matchup against Thomas Jefferson for the Penguins Cup title was wiped out at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chartiers Valley, the third seed, opened the playoffs with a 3-2 win over North Hills followed by a 5-2 win over Kiski. The Colts fell behind North Hills 2-0.
Indiana beat North Catholic, 5-1, and Freeport, 4-0, in the playoffs. The teams last played on Wednesday.
Chartiers Valley dropped two of its last three games in the regular season, falling to playoff qualifiers Freeport (5-2) and Kiski (5-2).
Top-seeded Indiana has practiced every day leading up to tonight’s game and has utilized time to watch game film.
“We’ve been doing a lot of video footage here at H.B Culpeppers to focus on our opponent,” Haines said of the downtown restaurant and lounge that live streams the games. “We’ve focused on power plays and pace of play. We’ve been focusing on breaking down their goal scorers because they have some really talented players that you can’t let loose. We have to be smart and play our game.”
Greg Kraemer led Chartiers Valley with 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in the regular season. Jackson Fodor (19), Drew Evans (17), Tommy Phillips (16) and Ryan Kantner (15) also rank in the top five in points. Kraemer and Kantner each have four goals to account for their team’s eight in the playoffs. Fodor scored both goals against Indiana.
Goaltender Logan Marnik has 92 saves, a 2.0 goal-against average and a .958 save percentage in the playoffs. He had a 1.94 goal-against average and a .942 save percentage in the regular season.
Indiana counters with Williams with 36 points (16-20), Zach Eisenhower with 35 (18-17), Ben Nettleton with 31 (16-15), Tanner Agnello with 23 (9-14), Korbin Wilson with 22 (6-16), Orlando Clark with 21 (8-13) and Ethan Agnello with 16 (10-6).
Goaltender Seamus O’Connor had a 2.19 goal-against average and a .867 save percentage in the regular season. He’s at .059 and .9 72 in the playoffs.
Haines figures his team is well-rested after struggling at times in the semifinals.
“Our bench changes weren’t very good and we were slow to the bench because we were a little tired,” he said. “We didn’t get on the ice very well and we were very slow in the first period. We don’t normally start like that.
“We need to pounce on them in the first 10 minutes of the game, and it needs to be ours.”