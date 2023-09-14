ihs preview

Levi Porter (6) celebrated one of his four touchdowns with James Mill (3), Colden Augustine (55) and Isaac Nygren during Friday’s win over Shady Side Academy.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

Weather was an issue last weekend with three Heritage Conference games delayed due to thunderstorms Friday evening.

That wasn’t the case at Indiana, where the weather cooperated while the Indians stormed past Shady Side Academy, 31-21.