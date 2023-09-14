Weather was an issue last weekend with three Heritage Conference games delayed due to thunderstorms Friday evening.
That wasn’t the case at Indiana, where the weather cooperated while the Indians stormed past Shady Side Academy, 31-21.
Shady Side Academy visited Indiana at 2-0 behind their highly touted sophomore quarterback. Indiana shut down Devin Harris and the Bulldogs to the tune of 149 total yards and one offensvie touchdown. The other two touchdowns came on long interception and kickoff returns.
Mars comes in at 2-1 with six straight over Indiana. The Planets lost to unbeaten Montour (37-28) to open the season and then beat two winless teams: New Castle (42-6) and Blackhawk (49-7).
Quarterback Luke Goodring, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior, is 45-for-64 for 646 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.
Leading rusher Evan Wright, a 5-7, 175-pound senior, has 65 carries for 383 yards and eight touchdowns. Their next closest rushing threat is Ayden Yocum, who has 14 carries for 37 yards.
The top receivers are Gabe Hein, a 5-10 sophomore who has 22 receptions for 374 yards (1.70 average) and three touchdowns, and Aidan Alessio, a 5-11 senior who has 10 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Indiana has displayed a balanced effort, averaging 353 yards per game — 196 rushing and 157 passing.
Most notably, Indiana is yielding only 219 yards per game.
RIVER VALLEY (2-1) at CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (2-1): Cambria Heights might have made the biggest jump in improvement from Week 1 of any team in the Heritage Conference. The Highlanders’ lone loss came at 3-0 Purchase (19-7) in the opener, and the Highlanders have since disposed of Marion Center (39-7) and Portage (24-0). They are giving up only 159 yards per game.
River Valley sandwiched wins over winless Conemaugh Township and Homer-Center (42-0) around a loss to Purchase Line (38-16). The Panthers were outscored 38-6 after taking a 10-0 lead but had no problem piling it on against an ailing Homer-Center team last week.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP (0-3) at WEST SHAMOKIN (1-2): Conemaugh Township makes the longest road trip of any conference team when it heads from Somerset County to Armstrong County. The Indians showed flashes of offense in a 37-34 loss to Portage but couldn’t keep up with Penns Manor at home last week in a game delayed by lightning.
For West Shamokin, this is a chance to regain its confidence and find a weapon or two to go with quarterback Lou Swartz. The Wolves scored 40 points against Penns Manor in a season-opening win. They have scored two touchdowns since and were shut out by Purchase Line, which held Swartz to 80 total yards last week.
CONEMAUGH VALLEY (0-3) at PENNS MANOR (2-1): Penns Manor faced a weather delay on a long trip to Conemaugh Township and won with ease, 34-6, which made the long trip back a little more comfortable. The Comets have a chance to rack up their third straight win while improving as midseason approaches.
Conemaugh Valley has scored two touchdowns total in three games.
HOMER-CENTER (1-2) at UNITED VALLEY (3-0): Homer-Center’s two-season-long misfortune at quarterback reared up again last week when Angelo Alexander went down. Then the Wildcats took a rare pummeling, 42-0, at the hands of River Valley, and now they have to take on the unbeaten conference favorite in a rivalry game.
United Valley’s season-opening roll hit some bumps last week in an 18-8 win over winless Conemaugh Valley so the Lions are looking to regain their balance.
PORTAGE (2-1) at MARION CENTER (0-3): Marion Center, according to coach Adam Rising, had its best game of the season last week despite losing at Northern Cambria (21-7). That’s good news for the Stingers, who have something to build on after injuries caused some shuffling in their lineup.
Portage is a bit of a mystery. The Mustangs handled winless Conemaugh Valley (34-7) in the opener and then had to rally past winless Conemaugh Township (37-34) before getting shut out by Cambria Heights (24-0) last week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.