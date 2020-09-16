MURRYSVILLE — Indiana broke the team scoring record it set last week in a 177-277 victory over Gateway in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA girls’ golf match at Murrysville Golf Club on Tuesday.
Indiana’s 177 was one stroke better than the mark it set last week in a 178-213 win over Connellsville on another unfamiliar course at Pleasant Valley Country Club.
Jenny Todd, a junior, led Indiana and earned the medalist honor by posting a 41, the lowest score of her career.
Sydney Brice followed with a 44, Ally Conrad carded a 45, and Hannah Reilly recorded a 47. Sara Kane came in at 51. The top four scores count toward the team total.
Indiana, under coach Elmer Bland Jr., improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in section play going into today’s match against Penn-Trafford at Manor Valley Golf Club.