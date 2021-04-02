For a group of seventh-grade girls from Indiana, the yearlong wait they endured was well worth it. And they have a trophy to prove it.
As sixth-graders representing the Indiana Elementary Basketball Boosters program a year ago, the Indiana girls won one tournament after another to earn a bid to the Pennsylvania state tournament.
But then, the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, leading to the cancelation of the tournament and dashing Indiana’s hopes of winning a state title. For the time being, anyway.
“I was so devastated,” the team’s leading scorer, Jayla Peterson, said. “I was upset because we thought we could take home a title, maybe, hopefully. I was really upset. My team was pretty devastated, too.”
“They were really upset,” Jayla’s mother and head coach, Jess Peterson, said. “And I said, ‘We’ll just let them hold our registration, and if we can go in seventh grade, we’ll go.’”
As fate would have it, that’s how things played out. The organizers of the state tournament honored last year’s bids and invited all qualifying teams to this year’s event, which was held March 19 to 21 in State College. Indiana accepted the bid.
“It was sort of a relief that we actually would be able to go to a state tournament,” Lelise Allison said. “It was pretty cool to see even though we didn’t get to go last year that this year, all the work still paid off.”
Though no longer affiliated with IEBB — which runs the boys’ and girls’ youth teams in grades 3 through 6 — the Colonial Motors of Indiana team went 4-0 in the tournament and came home with a shiny trophy and a state title.
“I knew our team was good, I just didn’t know if we would actually be able to win states, and every game was close, but it was exciting that we won,” Allison said.
“It’s wonderful,” Jayla Peterson said. “We came into states kind of doubtful. I was talking to my teammates, and we were like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to win this. It seems kind of big.’
“But then we battled back so many times, and I’m so proud of my team. We were down by 14 points one game, and we ended up winning. … Super-proud of my team. Feels amazing, state champs.”
One of six teams in the state tournament, Colonial Motors of Indiana won its two preliminary-round games on March 20 to finish atop Pool A and advance to the semifinals.
They won their tournament opener over Central York, 40-26, followed by a 43-40 comeback win over Upper St. Clair.
“There was only a few minutes left and we were down by about seven,” Jess Peterson said of the win over Upper St. Clair. “And then Julia Antonacci hit a jumper, Addi Hutton hit one, and then Jayla nailed some free throws for us, and we ended up winning by three points, That’s what clinched our first place in pool play. That was the closest game we had. … It was tough.”
That victory not only gave Indiana first place in Pool A, it also gave the team confidence, and the self-doubt they felt entering the tournament went out the window.
“When we were playing Upper St. Clair (in the pool game), when we won that game, we were like, ‘All right, we’ve got it in the bag. We’re pretty good,’” Jayla Peterson said.
In the semifinals, Indiana defeated Hatboro-Horsham, 38-30, on March 21, setting up a rematch with Upper St. Clair in the championship game later that day.
And that’s when Indiana delivered its gutsiest performance, rallying from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat Upper St. Clair, 46-38, in the rematch.
“It was bad to start,” Jess Peterson said. “We didn’t show up the first probably 16 to 17 minutes. We didn’t even start playing basketball until the last couple minutes of the game.”
Indiana trailed 28-18 at halftime. Upper St. Clair’s lead ballooned to 14 points early in the second half before Indiana mounted a furious comeback, outscoring USC 28-10 in the second half.
“Almost every game we were probably down, but all we need is one spark and we’re able to pull through,” Allison said. “I think our spark was Emily Ferraro. She got fouled and she made the shot, and then she made the foul shot. And after that, I think everybody just got a boost of encouragement, and we just started playing better defense and our shots were falling in.”
“It was that shot that put us under the 10-point lead,” Jayla Peterson said of Ferraro’s shot. “It went like from a 10-point lead to an 8-point lead, hit the and-one and drained the foul shot.”
On USC’s ensuing possession, Indiana got a steal on the inbounds pass and closed the deficit further.
“Big pump-up moment, definitely,” Jayla Peterson said of the momentum-turning sequence.
Team chemistry played a key role in Indiana’s title run. Allison joined the team in fourth grade, and the rest of the team has played together since third grade.
“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses … and I think that helped a lot with winning such a big tournament,” Allison said.
Additionally, Indiana’s depth wore teams down throughout the tournament. All 11 players are in the regular rotation, and they all bring something to the team’s success, even the role players.
“Our depth with our team is really amazing,” Jayla Peterson said. “We have everyone scoring, even the people that don’t have as big a role on the team still contributed in many ways. A couple of our girls hit two, three shots for a good six points. If we didn’t have that six points, we probably would have lost.”
“We don’t win as just one person,” Jess Peterson said. “Yes, we have one star player, but she doesn’t win that game without the other 10. Jayla led our team in rebounding. She led our team in scoring, steals, assists, pretty much in every factor. … But we get a lot of help from multiple people that have stepped up into more of an offensive threat.”
One of those offensive contributors is Julia Antonacci. Perhaps too unselfish for her own good, she is one of the best shooters on the team.
“You have to force her to shoot, but she will shoot,” Jess Peterson said with a laugh. “She’s probably the only player I have ever pulled out of a game for not shooting.”
“And then we have Addi Hutton, Laken Kugler, who are still kind of finding their way, but do a lot of nice things as far as driving and creating some offense, too. And everybody else just accepts their role on the team. They give good minutes, they make good passes, they don’t turn the ball over, they keep their starters fresh. … We’re able to sub five in, five out without really losing too much and that’s huge for us.”
Indiana didn’t win the title just with offense. Throughout the tournament, the team got contributions on the defensive end, too.
“Defensively, we have a few people like Lelise Allison. She is huge on defense for us, full court, half-court, you name it, she’s there,” Jess Peterson said. “Sophia Scardina. She’s our defensive nag, who also has stepped up on the offensive end, too. … When the team is down, she kind of sparks us.”