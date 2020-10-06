Indiana romped past Armstrong, 6-0, in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA boys’ soccer match Saturday.
Josh Glaser scored two goals, and Lee Rosenberger scored a goal and registered two assists. Isaac Myers had a goal and an assist, and Evan Cox and Aaron McKelvy each scored a goal. Ethan Shearer and Josh Lindsay each added an assist.
Sam Fefolt and Ethan Kutz split time in goal and recorded the shutout.
Indiana tied the junior varsity game, 0-0.
Indiana plays at Freeport today. The Indians are 5-1-2 overall and 5-1-1 in the section, which is good for third place behind Mars (7-0) and Hampton (6-1-1).