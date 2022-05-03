Garrison Dougherty and Conner Geesey combined on a three-hit shutout in Indiana’s 5-0 win over Burrell in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA game.
Dougherty yielded all three hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked three.
Geesey had a nine-pitch final inning and retired Burrell in order.
Indiana opened the scoring in the first inning on Ben Ryan’s sacrifice fly.
The Indians struck twice in the fifth on RBI singles from Ryan and Lincoln Trusal.
Indiana tacked on two runs in the seventh on Branden Yanity’s two-run single.
Zach Tortorella was the only player with two hits for Indiana.
Indiana (8-6, 5-4) plays host to Burrell today in the second game of the series.
MARION CENTER 16, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 3: Marion Center won its 10th straight game to remain undefeated with a mercy-rule romp over Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference matchup.
The Stingers pounded the ball early, putting up six runs in the first and five in the second before adding five in the fourth to enact the mercy rule.
Seven of Marion Center’s 12 hits went for extra bases. Dakota Bracken, Skyler Olp, and Nick Pacconi each stroked doubles. Ryen had a five-RBI game with two home runs and a double, and Landin Bennett tallied three RBIs on two hits, including a home run.
Bracken earned the win.
Both teams play Wednesday. Marion Center (10-0) welcomes Homer-Center, and Cambria Heights (0-9) visits Purchase Line for a doubleheader.
HOMER-CENTER 5, WEST SHAMOKIN 2: Homer-Center grabbed an early lead and Caleb Palmer and Michael Krejocic teamed up on the mound to hold West Shamokin in check in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning on singles from Mason Bell and Anthony Rowland and Krejocic’s double.
Homer-Center made it 5-0 in third on Andrew Ruddock’s RBI groundout.
Palmer tossed five innings before reaching his pitch count. He allowed two runs on two hits, struck out six and walked four.
Krejocic took over from there and struck out two in two scoreless and hitless innings of relief.
“Caleb didn’t have his best stuff, but he grinded one out,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “Then Michael came in, and his curveball was really crisp.”
Rowland and Jonah Arone each banged out two hits for Homer-Center. Krejocic had two RBIs.
“Bell had a big hit that really opened up the scoring, and Jonah Arone had a couple hits, and that was big,” Bauer said.
Peyton Harter and Gunnar Shoop had the only hits for West Shamokin.
Niko Buffone was the hard-luck loser. He allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out six without issuing a walk in a distance effort that consisted of 80 pitches.
Homer-Center (5-6) plays at Marion Center on Wednesday. West Shamokin (6-7) plays host to United on Wednesday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 15, PURCHASE LINE 1: After falling to Marion Center on Friday, Northern Cambria came out swinging with a mercy-rule victory over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
It was a 2-1 game in favor of the Colts through four innings, but Northern Cambria flashed the bats with a 13-run fifth inning to enforce the mercy rule.
Owen Bougher stole two bases and was a home run short of the cycle. He tallied two RBIs on a single, double and triple. Brad Valeria also knocked in two runs with his two doubles, while Evan Wiewiora stacked up three RBIs on three singles.
Purchase Line was held to three singles. The Red Dragons’ run came in the third inning when Austin Chambers stole home.
Kudlawiec gave up one hit and one earned run in the win.
Both teams play Wednesday. Northern Cambria (8-2) plays host to Penns Manor, and Purchase Line (2-8) visits Cambria Heights.