LEETSDALE — Indiana knocked off Carlynton, 4-1, and then lost to top-seeded Quaker Valley, 5-0, in the WPIAL Class 2A team tennis playoffs at Quaker Valley on Thursday.
Indiana last faced Quaker Valley in the 2019 WPIAL team final, with the Indians claiming their first WPIAL tennis team title, and with last season canceled due to COVID-19, Indiana was technically the defending WPIAL champion.
In the preliminary match, Indiana’s Ethan Shearer defeated Adam Engleka, 6-2, 6-2; Daniel Ray defeated Andrew Engleka, 6-3, 6-1; and Danny Williams defeated Dom Belinger, 6-2. 6-3.
In doubles, Ethan Black and Josh Lindsay teamed up for a win over Peter Kline and Rodrigo Corral, 6-1, 6-4, before Ben Froud and Christian Brown lost to Owen Schriver and Ehtan O’Brien, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
“Getting a playoff win was a huge achievement given that our lineup has no player that participated in the 2019 season at the varsity level,” Indiana coach Phil Palko said. “Only Danny Williams was even at the 2019 team final. The rest of the group is composed of totally new players. And to boot, we played without No. 2 singles player Loughlin Pagnucci, who had a schedule conflict. Just getting the win over Carlynton so we could set up the repeat of the 2019 final was a nice accomplishment.”
In the second match, Quaker Valley lived up to its No. 1 seed.
“Quaker had three freshmen in the lineup in 2019, and those players now bring a lot of leadership and experience to a very solid team this year,” Palko said. “They have a real shot to make it to the title match again and win it.”
Indiana finished the season with a 7-6 record.