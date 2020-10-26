BELLE VERNON — Indiana defeated one section champion in an upset and gets a shot at another one in the WPIAL Class 3A boys’ soccer playoffs.
Indiana, the 10th seed, beat seventh-seeded Belle Vernon, 2-1 in a shootout, in a first-round game Saturday. Indiana (9-4-2), which finished third in Section 1, plays at second-seeded Franklin Regional (14-2) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Franklin Regional won the Section 4 title, and Belle Vernon won the Section 3 title. The Panthers advanced by routing Knoch, 7-0, on Saturday.
Josh Glaser scored Indiana’s goal in regulation on a direct free kick, and after two overtime periods, the Indians won the penalty-kick shootout, 4-3.
Sam Fefolt played in goal.
In other playoff games Saturday, it was Hampton 3, Kiski Area 1; Mars 5, Laurel Highlands 1; West Allegheny 6, Gateway 2; Moon 3, Thomas Jefferson 0; Montour 3, Trinity 2; and South Fayette 2, Plum 1.
Montour, a 12th seed, and South Fayette, a 13th seed, advanced in upsets and square off against each other in the quarterfinals.