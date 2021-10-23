MARS — It’s fitting that Zach Herrington and the Indiana Indians played in Mars on Friday night because their running attack was out of this world.
In a game that was extremely important to each team’s WPIAL playoff hopes, Indiana’s rushing attack was unstoppable. The Indians went off for 488 yards, and it all came on the ground, in 46-10 victory in a Class 4A Greater allegheny Conference game.
The game started off exactly as you’d think, with Indiana (5-4, 3-3) pounding the ball down the Mars Fightin’ Planets’ throats. On seven plays, the Indians drove 80 yards, and the drive was capped off by Devin Flint 38-yard touchdown run.
The duo of Flint and Herrington put up more than half of Indiana’s entire offense, with 331 rushing yards and five touchdowns combined. Herrington’s first touchdown came early in the second quarter when he pounded the ball 26 yards up the middle and was tripped up into the end zone. It was his first of three.
“He’s just a football player, and I think if you went across the WPIAL tonight, you won’t find a quit who played harder, tougher or better than Zach tonight,” Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff said. “It was an unbelievable performance from where I was standing, and he’s just the heart and soul.”
Mars did fight back after going down 14-0, but after driving the ball all the way down to Indiana’s 5-yard line, the Palnets had to settle for a field goal.
There were multiple points in the game where it looked as if momentum was with the Fightin’ Planets, but they lost it almost immediately. The first came on the drive after their field goal, when they recovered a fumble. But after four plays, they gave the ball right back to the Indians and Herrington.
It took three plays for Herrington to take the ball 44 yards to the house.
At the half, the score sat 20-3, and Mars came out swinging in the third quarter. Rafael Bartley and the Mars offense struggled to get going all night, but on the opening drive of the third quarter, he hit Hayden Mayer for 50-yard touchdown pass. Just like that, it seemed as if Mars was going to get right back into the game.
That was the start of the second momentum swing, and after another fumble by the Indians, Mars had a chance to cut the game to one score. It took one play for the ball to be handed right back to Indiana, after Herrington picked off Bartley.
“We came out in the second half and scored, and made the changes we wanted to, but you can’t make a turnover (when you have the momentum),” Mars coach Scott Heinauer said. “I think that was turning point in the game.”
From there, the Indians put up 26 straight points to end the game, with touchdowns from Herrington, Flint, Korbin Wilson and Josiah Johnson.
With the regular season concluding next week, the Indians have a chance to punch their ticket to the postseason against Armstrong while Mars travels to Hampton.
“We’ve just got to go play football,” Heinauer said. “We’ve got to play Hampton, and it’s a good rivalry and it is what it is.”