For the second straight year, the Indiana High cross country teams went 2-for-2 at the Indiana County Championship.
The Indians swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles on Thursday as the county meet returned to the IUP South Campus course after United hosted it in 2020.
The boys’ title came as no surprise, with the Indians winning the meet for the seventh straight year. But the girls’ win left Indiana coach Lisa Kinter pleasantly surprised.
“We weren’t sure with the girls,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of sicknesses going around, and so they had to pull it together. They knew what they had to do, and they did a fantastic job.”
Senior Owen Putt won the boys’ race comfortably, with a time of 17 minutes and 58.9 seconds, to pace a tight-knit pack of Indiana runners. The Indians’ five point-scorers all finished in the top eight, and Indiana won with a tidy 20 points.
Putt took the lead early in the race — which goes against his usual strategy — and he didn’t have to look back.
“Generally, I like to stay within the top 10 for most of the race and then make my move towards the end, the last mile, mile and a half,” Putt said. “But today, I figured I wasn’t going to get a good time if I did that, so I just went out and did my own thing. It’s kind of hard for me to get fast times when I’m on my own because there’s nobody in front of me. I don’t know how fast to run.”
Indiana freshman Rachel Gill won the girls’ race in 22 minutes and 46.5 seconds, and the Indians won with 46 points.
With only five runners on the team — the minimum needed to have a complete team in competitions — the Indiana girls maximized their effort.
“It feels pretty good to win,” Gill said. “It does give us motivation. It makes you feel more confident.”
“We knew we had to run well,” Kinter said. “We only have five on the team, so it was every single girl had to do what they needed to do. They did their job to be able to place first because Penns Manor had beaten us before.”
Indiana’s Emerson Davis finished second in the girls’ race (22:55.3), Penns Manor’s Alaina Grondin (23:35.6) and Savanna Orner (23:35.9) took third and fourth, respectively, and River Valley’s Alexandria Kepple rounded out the top five (23:47.5).
“It’s pretty cool because we don’t win that much in big meets so it will give us confidence,” Davis said. “We know we can win, so it will give us motivation in the bigger meets.”
Usually a favorite to win the meet, the Marion Center girls, did not participate for the second straight year. They had won six consecutive meet titles from 2014-19.
But that didn’t taint the Indiana girls’ title, Kinter said.
Putt’s victory marked the 11th consecutive meet an Indiana runner won the boys’ individual race.
Indiana’s Jonathan Berzonsky finished second (18:23.6) and Jacob Gill was third (18:33.3).
Purchase Line senior Aaron Wright was fourth (18:59.8) and United’s Colton Henning rounded out the top five (19:01.4).
The last team to win the county meet boys’ title prior to Indiana’s current seven-year run was the Kiski School in 2014. The last individual county champion from a school other than Indiana was former Marion Center standout Alex Woodrow in 2010.
Like the girls’ team, the Indiana boys have been dealing with illnesses. They were missing their No. 3 and 4 runners due to health and safety protocols, but it didn’t seem to matter.
The next runners in line stepped up and helped the Indians produce a win as they prepare for the postseason meets in the coming weeks.
“We’re trying to run as more of a pack, more of a team,” Berzonsky said. “I think it’s really good to be together, especially if you have that team mentality. Indiana has sort of been up there in the WPIAL for a while, and we want to keep that going. We don’t want to make it individually. We want to go as a team. Of course, we’re going run our race, but we have to get together and run as a team.”
“We knew that we had to run hard, and that’s where we’re at at this point,” Kinter said. “We have TSTCA next week, and we’re at that point where we’re trying to cut back on the workouts and go really hard at meets, so they should come here feeling good and seeing how hard they can run.”