Indiana blanked Highlands, 5-0, in a WPIAL Section 3-AA girls’ tennis Monday at the White Township Recreation Complex courts.
Indiana’s Mackenzie McGee, Maggie Medvetz and Anna Buterbaugh swept the singles matches in straight sets.
In doubles, both matches went to tiebreakers. Kate Kuzneski and Shagufta Haque defeated Sarah Rugh and Emma Howell, 7-6 (4), 6-2, and Tess Kuzneski and Katerina Medvetz topped Ava Nitowski and Kirstyn Svitek, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 1-0 (7).
Indiana is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in section play.
Medvetz and McGee will represent Indiana at the section singles tournament Wednesday at Valley High School.