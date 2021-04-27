GREENSBURG — Indiana swept Greensburg Salem in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 track and field meet Monday.
Indiana won the boys’ meet, 85-61, and took the girls’ meet, 110-39.
In the girls’ meet, Sara Welch claimed three individual victories, winning the long jump (16 feet, 2¾ inches), the triple jump (33-7) and the 300 hurdles (51.20 seconds). Abbie Huey and Katie Kovalchick also secured a pair of individual wins. Huey won the 100 (12.79) and 200 (26.20), and Kovalchick won the shot put (27-1) and the discus (83-11).
Other individual winners were Cadrnce Ullman (high jump, 4-8), McKenna Jordan (3,200, 13:06.19), Isabella Antonacci (800, 2:39.53) and Lizzie Lubold (javelin, 98-4).
In the relays, Indianas won the 4x800 and the 4x100. Ullman, Gabby Clark, Welch and Emma Levan teamed up for the win in the 4x100 (53.62). In the 4x800 Clark, Ashlyn Branan, Antonacci and Emmy Davis won with a time of 12:00.
Josh Glaser paced the boys with two individual victories, taking the 110 hurdles in 17.86 and the 300 hurdles in 47.67.
Other individual winners were Owen Putt (100, 11.83), Jacob Gill (400, 54.30), Joel Beckwith (1,600, 4:39.90), Clayton Weaver (3,200, 10:30.60) and Charlie Weber (pole vault, 12-0).
The boys also won all three relays. Tucker Davis, Hunter Smathers, Clayton Weaver and Will Berzonsky teamed up to win the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:12.00. Berzonsky, Ben Sebring, Luca Cosentino and Tommy Kauffman ran a time of 51.51 in the 4x100, and the Beckwith, Putt, Gill and Weber won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:36.82.
Both teams return to action Saturday in the Indiana County Meet at Marion Center.
Indiana extends streak
GREENSBURG — Indiana extended its winning streak to six games with a 17-3 romp over Greensburg Central Catholic in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 girls’ lacrosse game Monday.
Kennedi Kunkle poured in five goals to lead Indiana (9-1). Gianna Brody scored three goals, Kyla Weaver and Gracie Agnello each had two, and Sydney Brice, Caroline Albert, Kate Lehman and Giovanna Spadafora chipped in one apiece. Kunkle and Spadafora also handed out two assists apiece.
Cameron Albert led the way in ground ball controls with four, and Taylor Weaver had three.
Indiana plays host to Franklin Regional on Wednesday.
Indiana wins match
Indiana topped Windber, 3-2, in a non-conference boys’ tennis match Monday.
The match features four singles matchups and one in doubles, rather than the usual three singles and two doubles due to Windber’s low roster numbers.
“Teams this year have struggled with numbers for a variety of reasons, but mainly COVID-19 related issues,” Indiana coach Phil Palko said. “I’m coaching one of my smallest groups ever, but it’s really great to give kids a chance to participate in a sport when few things related to school are normal at this time.”
Loughlin Pagnucci defeated Andrew Floyd, 10-7, and Ethan Black topped Isaac Boring, 10-6, for Indiana’s two singles victories.
Josh Lindsay and Danny Williams defeated Wojcik and Andrew Floyd, 11-10 (2), to give Indiana the victory.
Indiana (5-5) visits Greensburg Salem on Thursday.
Indiana wins JV game
Indiana beat Knoch, 13-1, in a junior varsity baseball game Monday.
Indiana Indians JV got things moving in the first inning, when Adam Cowburn drew a walk, scoring one run.
Andrew McGee picked up the win, striking out three and walking one in two innings. Gage Thompson and Garrett Minnick pitched in relief.
Tristan Redinger and Landon Kodman each had two hits for Indiana.