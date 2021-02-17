Indiana won a pair of close decisions over Laurel Highlands in a TOPIAL Class 2A Section 4 swim meet at IUP on Tuesday.
Indiana won the boys’ meet, 91-83, and took the girls’ meet, 89-82.
Kyle Thome, Issac Griffith and Alex Bauer each won two individual events for the Indiana boys (6-0). Thome won the 200 freestyle (1:45.80) and 100 freestyle (48.24), Griffith took the 200 individual medley (2:17.55) and 200 butterfly (54.83) and Bauer claimed the 50 freestyle (23.83) and 100 backstroke (58.40).
Jacob Killiam won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.53).
Bauer, Killiam, Griffith and Thome teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:46.96) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:28.56).
In the girls meet, Hunter Fanella won the 200 freestyle (2:06.58), Hadley Long took the 100 breaststroke (1:15.75) and Allie Rutledge, coming off a school-record performance, won the 1-meter diving (230.55). The girls improved to 5-1.
Yana Noronha, Lily Cunningham, Fanella and Maggie Bennett teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Indiana welcomes Freeport on Thursday.
Calvary Baptist closes with victories
CLYMER — Calvary Baptist closed its regular-season basketball schedule with a pair of victories over Seeds of Faith on Tuesday.
The Calvary Baptist boys pulled away in the fourth quarter of a 61-36 victory, and the girls ran away with a 49-13 win.
Joe Shank came up one assist shy of quadruple-double for Calvary Baptist. He finished with 22 points, 22 rebounds, 13 steals and nine assists.
Noah Meckley scored 13 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, when Calvary Baptist outscored Seeds of Faith 25-10. He also had six rebounds.
Evan Pang hit four 3-point field goals and scored 24 points for Seeds of Faith.
In the girls’ game, Michael Ingmire scored 14 points, but the highlight of the night for the 5-foot-4 senior came when she blocked a shot.
Sarah Covato had 11 points, and Alyse Smith had 10 points and nine rebounds. Katelyn Shank scored seven points to go with four steals.
While the girls closed their season at 6-3, the 9-1 boys play in an invitational tournament in Butler on March 4 and 5.
Indiana wrestlers fall in dual match
Hollidaysburg shut out Indiana in contested matches and scored a 30-27 victory in a non-conference wrestling match Tuesday.
Indiana didn’t win any of the five contested matches on its senior night, but a handful of its top wrestlers received forfeits. Indiana recognized seniors Bradley Petras, Kunselman, Rodrick Jones and Smith.
Indiana is back on the mats today at Kiski Area, site of the WPIAL Class 3A Section 1-A subregional. Six teamsa re competing, with the top two in each weight class advancing to Saturday’s section tournament at Kiski Area.
Young Township sets registration
SALTSBURG — Young Township Youth Legion baseball will hold registration on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Saltsburg American Legion.
Players ages 13 to 16 are eligible.
The registration fee is $60.
For information, contact Sam Saxion at (724) 882-7445 or Kevin Talmadge at (412) 289-5063.
Indiana Youth Legion seeks players
Players who desire to play Youth Legion baseball in Indiana should contact Mitch Pacconi or Travis Redinger about registration details.
Players between the ages of 12 and 16 as of Dec. 31, 2021, are eligible.
To reach Pacconi, call (724) 599-5239. Redinger’s number is (724) 541-1622.