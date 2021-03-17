This year, Indiana’s small contingent of swimmers doesn’t want to be denied.
Coach Garet Weston and his team were only miles from Bucknell University, the site of the 2020 PIAA Championships, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports.
They turned around and came home.
Today, the coach and five swimmers were back on the road, the destination different because the state meet is being held and contested in one day Friday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
The goal is golden.
Indiana’s Kyle Thome is the top seed in two events, the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. The double champion in the WPIAL meet opens competition Friday afternoon following the Class 2A girls’ session that morning. The Class 3A meet is Saturday.
Isaac Griffith, Thome’s senior classmate, isn’t the top seed in his events, but he’s sitting second in the 100 butterfly in addition to the seventh slot in the 100 breaststroke. Medals go to the top eight in each event.
“Right now it’s looking pretty good,” Weston said “We focused on training for it, and we’ll see what happens. But no one wins from their seed times.”
Thome’s time in the 200 freestyle looks pretty good, though. He set the top time at 1 minute, 41.13 seconds. That’s two seconds clear of the field, a comfortable distance in a race of that length.
In the 500 freestyle, Thome has a time of 4:41.85. Three others are within three seconds.
“It’s definitely the goal to come home with two gold medals,” Weston said. “It would be pretty neat if he could go there and take care of business and win both.”
Thome has gold and a record in his sights. The state record is 1:38.31.
“I’m hoping to win both and break the record in the 200 free. That would be pretty cool,” he said.
As for the 500, he said, “I think it’s probably going to end up being close.”
Griffith is seeded second in the 100 butterfly behind Belle Vernon senior Ian Shahan. Shahan also is the top seed in the 50 freestyle, a race that immediately precedes the butterfly. Shahan’s time in the butterfly is 49.62, and Griffith’s is 50.55.
“He’s under a second behind,” Weston said, “so we’re looking for him to have a strong performance there. The kid he’s seeded behind is swimming the event before so we’re looking to take that event out fast and see what happens at the end.”
“I think it should be a good race the whole way through,” Griffith said. “I think it’s going to be close. And I think I can win it.”
Thome and Griffith were part of Indiana’s WPIAL championship teams as sophomores and juniors. Both also plan to attend IUP and join the swim team along with Kyle’s older brother, Cole, another of the leaders of those championship teams who was en route to last year’s state meet with two WPIAL individual titles in hand.
“I want some redemption,” Kyle said.
“This really started our sophomore year when we went into the WPIALs with the fastest seeds in both relays,” Weston said. “That’s when we realized we really have a lot of potential with this team, and it carried through to our senior year.”
The pair are part of Indiana’s 200 medley relay team, which qualified on time. Freshmen Alex Bauer and Jacob Killiam round out the quartet, which is seeded eighth at 1:40.40. Seven teams are seeded below 1:40.
Yana Noronha, a freshman, is Indiana’s lone qualifier in the girls’ meet. She is seeded seventh in the 100 breaststroke at 1:06.21, two seconds behind the top seed.
“It’s been a goal the whole season to get to this meet after last year’s cancellation,” Weston said. “I think we’re ready, and I think we know what we can do and go out and turn in some good times and good races.”
Marion Center’s 200 freestyle relay team qualified by winning the District 6 championship. The quartet consists of Alek Vaglia, Anthony Scott, Zachary Short and Xavier Vaglia.
Indiana’s only state champion in swimming was Rachel Zilinskas, who won the 200 individual medley as a freshman before transferring to Germantown Academy to further her swimming career.