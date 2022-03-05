PITTSBURGH — It was another day and two more titles for Indiana swimmers at the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championship at the Trees Pool on the Pitt campus Friday.
Preston Kessler, a freshman, claimed his second title of the meet, taking the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 44.94 seconds and topping Riverside’s Alexander Roth by a whopping 1½ seconds. The previous day he won the 200 freestyle.
Peyton Scott, another freshman, won her first title, taking the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.0. She won by a half-second over Freeport’s Lexi Schrecengost.
Alex Bauer, a sophomore, added to Indiana’s medal haul, finishing second in the 500 freestyle at 4:45.78. He shaved more than 10 seconds off his qualifying time. Northgate’s Matthew Purcell won the event in 4:37.15.
Indiana closed the two-day meet by earning a medal in the final event, the 200 freestyle. The boys’ team of Bauer, Joey Margita, Rey Nunez and Kessler posted a time of 3:20.16 in a seventh-place finish. They bested their qualifying time by nearly six seconds.