Last year in March, the Indiana High School swim team was on the road, headed to the state meet.
They weren’t far from Bucknell University, the site of the meet, when the call came: The meet was canceled — along with just about every sport in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic rages on, but Indiana’s swimmers are back on the road, and like always, they are a force to be reckoned with.
Indiana competes in the WPIAL Class 2A Championships on Saturday at Upper St. Clair High School. The meet was moved from Pitt’s Trees Pool due to COVID-19 protocols.
The contingent of 16 swimmers — eight boys and eight girls — are competing for WPIAL titles and medals and berths at the state meet, which this year go only to district champions and the next eight fastest times from all district meets combined. Indiana is a contender for both team titles, and in individuals events, senior Kyle Thome and freshman Yana Noronha are top seeds.
“It’s going to be tough,” Indiana coach Garet Weston said. “There are some other strong teams on both sides. It’s going to be tough, and it’s definitely going to be interesting with not as many people to get points. We have all three relays, so we hope that helps us.”
Thome, part of Indiana’s 200 medley relay team last year that smashed the WPIAL meet record, is the top seed in the 200 freestyle at 1 minute, 45.80 seconds. That is two seconds clear of the second seed.
He also is the second seed in the 500 freestyle at 4:55.18, a half-second behind the top seed in a field in which only four swimmers have broken five minutes.
Thome leads a boys’ team that is the two-time defending WPIAL champion. Those have highlighted a run if section titles dating to the 2006-07 that was interrupted only one year.
“We were able to stay undefeated with the boys this year so that’s a boost going in,” Weston said. “It’s just so tough this year with everything that’s going on.”
Thome also swims on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays teams with Jacob Killiam, Issac Griffith and Alex Bauer. The 400 freestyle relay team consists of Wesley Bennett, Loughlin Pagnucci, Noah Weigner and Evan Speer.
Last year, Thome joined his brother, Cole, and Kevin Zheng and Griffith in setting the WPIAL record in the 200 medley event at 1:37.01. No team is close to that pace this season, and Indiana qualified sixth at 1:44.74.
The 200 freestyle relay team is eighth at 1:34.23, and the 400 freestyle team is fourth at 3:28.56.
In other individual events, Bauer, a freshman, is seeded eighth in the 200 individual medley at 2:02.97 and eighth in the 500 freestyle at 5:05.10.
Griffith, a senior, is seeded fifth in the 100 butterfly.
“We’re looking for him to move up pretty well,” Weston said.
Noronha is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke. She is two seconds clear of the field and the favorite to win the title.
“That’s our goal,” Weston said. “It’s her first year on the high school team, but she works hard. All the kids do.”
Noronha also is seeded fifth in the 200 individual medley at 2:14.92.
Noronha also qualified on the relay teams with Maggie Bennett, Lily Cunningham and Hunter Fanella in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle events. The 200 team is seeded third at 1:43.76, and the 400 team is seeded seventh at 3:54.20.
She also is a member of the 200 medley team with Leah Amsler, Hadley Long and Fanella. They are seeded fourth at 1:55.56.
In other individual events, Fanella, a junior, is seeded 12th in the 200 freestyle at 2:04.39 and 12th in the 500 freestyle at 5:40.41; Bennett, a junior, is 15th in the 100 freestyle at 57.54; Amsler, a junior, is 14th in the 100 backstroke at 1:06.05; Abby Killiam, a junior, is 10th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:23.82; Gianna Bracken, a freshman, is 16th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:15.07; and Long, a freshman, is 16th in the 200 IM at 2:25.92.
“This year, obviously, was unique with how they did the whole entry procedure,” Weston said. “You had to be in the top 16, so that’s kind of a special thing to get that many individual events in there after everything we were going through this year.”
Allie Rutledge, a senior, started off Indiana’s postseason last week by earning an eighth-place medal in 1-meter diving. She recorded a score of 260.45, shattering the school record she set earlier in the year at 248.60.
She practiced under the guidance of Kimberly Hartle.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a diver medal,” Weston said. “Abbie had a great year, and to be able to get in the top eight just caps off her season. It was tough for divers with the meet schedule. They lost some opportunities to dive and only had four meets to dive at. That she could have that success in that short amount of time shows how hard they worked.”