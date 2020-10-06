Indiana closed out its WPIAL Section 3-AA girls’ tennis schedule with a 4-1 loss to North Catholic on Senior Day at the White Township Recreation Complex courts.
Freshman Anna Buterbaugh notched Indiana’s only victory, topping Annabelle Pawlowicz, 6-0, 6-1.
“Anna has just continued to improve all year,” Indiana coach Phil Palko said. “She’s a great athlete and has so much potential. She has only one loss in section play all season (vs. section champ Knoch) and has been very solid.”
Indiana’s nine seniors were also recognized in a brief prematch ceremony. They are Maggie Medvetz, Shagufta Haque, Gracie Agnello, Olivia Kuzneski, Cameron Albert, Emma Cramer, Amna Kasi, Taylor Weaver and Saja Abulaila.
Medvetz was recognized for outstanding team leadership, and Haque was recognized as the most improved player.
Indiana (6-3, 4-2 section) plays at non-section match at Hollidaysburg on Wednesday.
The Indians qualified for the WPIAL team playoffs against an opponent to be announced.
“I’m thrilled to be talking about playoffs this year,” Palko said. “With a lineup featuring three ninth-graders that’s a great accomplishment for this year’s group.”