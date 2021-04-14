PITTSBURGH — Indiana had its chance to play for a Penguins Cup title stripped away last season due to the coronvavirus pandemic.
A hot team at the time, Indiana didn’t get a chance to play Thomas Jefferson because the championship game was canceled at the start of the pandemic.
Now Indiana has a chance to make amends.
Indiana dominated Freeport in the PIHL Class A semifinals in a 4-0 victory at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center on Wednesday and set up a date with Chartiers Valley for the Penguins Cup championship on Monday at the same site. Indiana is 20-0 with 27 straight victories dating to last season, and Chartiers Valley is 14-4-1 after beating Kiski, 5-2, in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
“It’s huge and it’s not that we just play with a chip on our shoulder because we got shut down last year,” Indiana coach Jordan Haines said. “We play with confidence, we have a fast-paced team and every kid buys in.”
Indiana started hot, with Tanner Agnello firing in the goal 4:44 into the game. Korbin Wilson made it 2-0 with only a little more than a minute to play in the first period when he scored off assists from Ben Nettleton and Orlando Clark.
That was more than enough for an Indiana defense backed by goaltender Seamus O’Connor. He started hot early, too, denying Freeport on multiple 1-on-1 chances that kept the opponent off the board and gave his team momentum. O’Connor finished with 24 saves.
“He played a tremendous game,” Haines said, “and I feel having Seamus back there making those saves is giving him confidence.”
Haines stressed shutting down the power play, and his team responded. Freeport went 0-for-4 on those opportunities.
“We tried to get our guys on top of them and our speed had an impact,” Haines said. “Every single chance they had, we had tried to get a guy on them because they have some very gifted players. We didn’t want to give them the opportunity to give them anything and we accomplished that. We spent three days watching video trying to break down their power play, we got in their face and we did it.”
Indiana continued to display its exceptional execution in the second period and built on the lead early when Clark scored off assists from Wilson and Nettleton at 2:35.
Several more opportunities ended with pucks smacking off the posts, leaving the game within Freeport’s reach entering the final period.
Indiana continued to shut down Freeport, and Clark made it 4-0 near the midway mark of the final period when he scored off Zach Eisenhower’s assist.
“I told the guys that we need to come out and finish them,” he said. “Indiana has never been a team that finishes a team. We’ve always been that team that comes out and gets punched in the gut in the third period and it gets interesting.
“I told them we need to play more physical than we did in the first two periods.”
The Penguins Cup champion advances to face the Flyers Cup champion on Saturday, April 24, at the UPMC Sports Complex in Cranberry.
West Chester East plays West Chester Henderson for the Eastern title on Tuesday.