FREEPORT — Indiana beat Freeport, 3-1, and kept pace with Mars and Hampton in the WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ soccer race on Monday.
Indiana improved to 6-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in section play, trialing unbeaten Mars (8-0) and Hampton (7-1-1) in the section standings. Indiana has games remaining against each team.
Vince Belice, Aaron McKelvy and Josh Glaser scored goals against Freeport. Isaac Myers and Ethan Shearer each had an assist. Sam Fefolt played in goal.
Indiana plays host to Knoch on Thursday.
West Shamokin tops Homer-Center
NuMINE — West Shamokin improved to 8-1 by easing past Homer-Center, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
West Shamokin’s Lexie Young and Maddie McConnell combined for 22 kills, and Sophie Fusaro and Ally Schulteis combined for 17 digs. Abby Oesterling turned in 34 assists to go with six digs.
Homer-Center’s Marlee Kochman had 12 kills, and Maitlyn Berfield and Breanne Zenesik combined for 29 service points.
In Homer-Center’s 3-2 win at United on Monday, Kochman had 14 kills and nine service points, and Berfield rang up 21 service points.
Homer-Center plays host to Penns Manor on Thursday. West Shamokin welcomes United on Thursday.
Indiana drops close match to Plum
Indiana lost to Plum, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Taylor Sheesley chalked up 10 assists and eight kills for Indiana. Emily Madey turned in 15 assists and five digs, and Megan Brocious came up with 19 digs. Mia Ciocca had six kills, and Abbie Huey and Maycie Lorelli contributed four each.
“The games were close, and as coaches we are very proud of how the girls played tonight,” Indiana coach Dana Kirsch said. “We look forward to how our team will continue to grow and perform on the court.”
Indiana won the junior varsity match, 2-0. Audrey Josephson had 17 assists, Alex Ball had 16 digs, and Lorelli had seven kills.
Indiana plays host to McKeesport on Thursday.
Ligonier Valley loses volleyball match
LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley dropped three games to Deer Lakes, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Haley Stormer paced Ligonier Valley (5-3) with 15 kills and three blocks. Bella Vargulish had 17 assists, 19 service points and three kills. Haylee Oates had eight service points.
Ligonier Valley plays at Steel Valley on Thursday.
Webb, Indiana run over Derry
Stanford Webb scored four touchdowns, including one on a 100-yard fumble returns, and Indiana rolled over Derry, 42-14, in a junior high football game Tuesday.
Webb scored four touchdowns: on a 46-yard run to open the scoring, an 8-yard run, a 20-yard pass from Rocco Cosentino and the long return.
Jonathan Wyant scored on 10- and 30-yard runs and a two-point conversion.
Cosentino forced the fumble that Webb returned. They also hooked up on a conversion pass. Tyler Rifendifer also ran for a conversion.
Indiana (2-2) plays at East Allegheny on Oct. 14.
Hunter education class set Oct. 17
SPRING CHURCH — The Apollo-Spring Church Sportsmen’s Club will hold a hunter-trapper education class on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The class is limited to 20 participants.
To register for the class and complete the mandatory online independent study, visit www.pgc.state.pa.us. The independent study requires approximately four hours to complete.
For infomation, contact Marvin Geer at (724) 771-3738 or Douglas Wing at (412) 721-1496.