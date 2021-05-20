SLIPPERY ROCK — Indiana athletes turned in a couple big surprises while another took care of business in typical fashion at the WPIAL Class 3A Track and Field Championships at Slippery Rock University on Wednesday.
Abbie Huey, a sophomore, qualified for the state meet in two events while breaking her own school record again, and freshman Charlie Weber turned in a another personal best and earned a trip to states.
Meanwhile, Joel Beckwith, a senior, moved on to the state meet with a solid race in the 3,200-meter run.
“They did a great job,” Indiana coach Steve Cochran said. “I want to give (assistant coach) Lisa Kinter a lot of credit for working with Joel and Abbie in the 400. She did a great job there. They’re talented kids, but she worked really hard with Joel for a long time, and Abbie, she was new to working with her. It’s nice to see that rapport and for them to get the results after all the hard work they put in.”
Huey, targeted to run the 100-meter dash at the start season, had that plan derailed by a nagging leg injury. So she switched to the 200, and the move paid dividends.
Earlier this season, Huey became the first female athlete from Indiana to break 26 seconds in the 200. She made a big splash in Wednesday’s preliminaries, posting a time of 25.29 seconds, an effor that shattered her school record again and was the fastest in the field going into the finals.
In the finals, Huey posted a time of 25.36, which was 0.03 seconds off the winning time of South Fayette senior Amy Allen. But, the top four in each Class 3A event qualified for the state meet, so Huey made it with ease.
She also advanced in the 400 despite a seventh-place finish because she met the state-qualifying standard when she finished in 56.82 seconds.
“She ran a 25.29, which is amazing, and she ran a great race in the finals, too,” Cochran said. “The girl from South Fayette is amazing. She won the 200 and the 400 and anchored their mile relay. She’s an amazing runner, and for Abbie to be right there with her is great.”
Huey is running varsity track for the first time because last year’s spring sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She had a fantastic season,” Cochran said. “A couple years ago in our last outdoor track season, she was in eighth grade and won the WAADA meet and ran a good 100 time, like 12.65. At the beginning of the season she came out and tweaked her leg a little bit and that opened window to take her out of the 100, where she was not real comfortable, and got in the 200 and 400, and man, from there she just took off. We knew long term that was what we wanted to do with her, and that injury sped up the process a little bit, and today she got to see the results from the hard work she put in.
“She’s fast, and that’s maybe the understatement of the day.”
Weber was “the surprise of the day,” Cochran said, after he finished fourth in the boys’ pole vault with a personal-best effort of 12 feet, 9 inches.
“Those other two guys were right in the mix and I had a good feeling because they’ve done well all year,” Cochran said. “Charlie is a ninth-grader, and he stuck with it and did the things he needed to do and ended up fourth with a jump of 12-9, and I think he still has more in him. He was very excited, and I was very excited. It’s not a typical thing for a ninth-grade boy to get to states. To his credit, he’s another kid who’s a hard worker and just determined, and it’s fun to work with him. And now he gets to go to states and get his feet wet and see what it’s all about and build off that the next three years.”
Beckwith, the upperclassmen in the group, took care of business, posting a time of 9:46.48 for a fourth-place finish in the 3,200.
“It wasn’t his fastest time,” Cochran said, “but it was a tactical race. The guy who won it had run two other races, and this was one of those races where people were running for position. To his credit, he did a good job recognizing that and where he needed to be and where he needed to finish. He knew what he needed to do, and to his credit, he was able to pull that off.”
Indiana’s 3,200 relay team missed a state berth by one place, finishing fifth in 8:12.89. The team consisted of Jon Berzonsky, Beckwith, Maddux Fisanich and Jacob Gill.
The PIAA Championship are set for Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, at Shippensburg University. The Class 2A meet is Friday and the Class 3A meet is Saturday.
In Class 2A, Apollo-Ridge’s Casey Weightman won the girls’ javelin with a throw of 121-7. The senior topped Neshannock junior Addi Watts by 9 inches.
Greg Klingensmith, an Apollo-Ridge junior, qualified in the Class 2A boys’ field with a third-place finish in the discus at 156-9. Shenango junior Will Patton won with a throw of 163-10.
Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins, a junior, also won a title in the Class 2A boys’ meet, taking the javelin with a throw of 169-10. Yough’s Hunter Blakewell was second at 166-1.
Ligonier Valley’s Tatum Hoffman had a big day in the Class 2A girls’ field events. She qualified for the state meet in two events, finishing second in the high jump at 5-2 to Derry’s Tara Hoffman, who won with the same height, and placing third in the long jump at 16-1¼. Mohawk’s Nadia lape won the long jump at 16-11½.
Hoffman also placed fifth in the triple jump at 34-6½ and earned a berth at the state meet.
Also earning medals in the Class 2A boys’ meet were Apollo-Ridge junior Nick Cecchini, who placed eighth in the pole vault at 11-0; Ligonier Valley senior Wesley Smykal, who tied for seventh in the high jump at 5-9 (the winning high jump was 6-1); and Ligonier Valley junior Isaac Piper, who finished sixth in the 110 hurdles at 16.77 seconds.
In Class 2A girls, Apollo-Ridge sophomore Jessica Ross finished seventh in the pole vault at 8-6, and freshman Sophia Yard tied for sixth in the high jump at 4-8.
Ligonier Valley’s 3,200 relay team of Mara Myers, Clara Wallace, Hollie Queer and Maddie Smith finished eighth in 10:47.20.