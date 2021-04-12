Indiana beats Highlands for fifth win
Austin Homer and Gavin Homer combined for four hits and four RBIs in Indiana’s 10-5 victory over Highlands in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 baseball game Monday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Indiana (5-0-1) was down 1-0 after the first inning but scored six unanswered to take a 6-1 lead into the fifth.
Highlands (3-3) responded with three runs to cut the deficit to 6-4, but Indiana scored three runs in the bottom half to pull away.
Indiana had five extra-base hits, with a two-run home run from Ben Ryan, doubles from Austin Homer and Branden Yanity and triples from Steven Budash and Gavin Homer.
Lucas Connell picked up the victory, allowing just four hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two.
Yanity closed out the final two innings, striking out two without allowing a hit.
The teams play again today at Highlands.
United tops Penns Manor to move to 4-1
CLYMER — Ben Tomb struck out 17 batters in a dominating performance against Penns Manor in a 7-1 victory in a Heritage Conference baseball game Monday.
Tomb allowed only three hits and three walks in 62/3 innings.
He also helped his cause at the plate, cashing in two runs. Hunter Cameron reached base three times and drove in two runs. Isaac Worthington had an RBI and Caden McCully had two hits and an RBI.
Brandon Dunmire took the loss despite a strong performance, allowing only four hits, striking out two and walking two in 52/3 innings.
Both teams play Wednesday. United (4-1) plays host to West Shamokin, and Penns Manor visits Saltsburg.
Indiana drops
lacrosse game
Indiana dropped a 9-6 decision to Baldwin in a WPIAL non-section lacrosse game Saturday.
Carter Lychalk scored two goals and Mason Fisher, Donato Gentile, Nyle Bajwa and Dominic Groman each scored one for Indiana.
Ian Steele made 17 saves in goal.
Indiana plays at Mars this evening.
Indiana loses
junior varsity game
Indiana couldn’t erase all of a five-run deficit and lost to Highlands, 10-8, in a junior varsity baseball game Monday.
Adam Cowburn had two hits for Indiana.
Indiana plays at Highlands today.