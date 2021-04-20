PITTSBURGH — Tanner Agnello stepped up on the biggest stage and put together a hat trick in the second period of the PIHL Penguins Cup championship game.
Agnello’s hat trick broke the game open, and Indiana went on to defeat Chartiers Valley, 3-2, for the championship after a tense final five minutes at the RMU Island Sports Center on Monday night.
Indiana dominated from the start with shots on goal and found itself with multiple power-play opportunities early on. But, Chartiers Valley did just enough to kill those chances. Indiana outshot its opponent 51-14 and captured the Penguins Cup it was denied last year when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana won its 21st game without a loss this season and its 28th straight dating to last season.
“We threw a lot of shots at them and they had a lot of blocked shots,” Indiana coach Jordan Haines said. “We continued to pressure them, and we didn’t give them a lot of chances.”
It wasn’t smooth going, though. Indiana played without one of its best players, Ben Nettleton, for 10 minutes in the first period due to a misconduct call.
The two teams entered the second period scoreless, but Indiana outshot Chartiers Valley 15-3 in the period.
It all changed in the second period, when Agnello broke the tie with a goal eight minutes into the period, giving Indiana a sigh of relief.
“It was pretty tough because going back to the first period, they probably should’ve scored and we could’ve been down 1-0,” Haines said. “We weren’t ready to go at first, but that goal was huge for us. I thought we outplayed them for most of the game, but they have talented guys, you have to keep them outside and not give them many chances.”
Agnello described the moment as a huge relief to get Indiana on the board first.
“That first goal took a lot of pressure off me and the rest of the guys,” he said. “The first period we were shaky and the nerves got to me a bit, but I was fine after that first goal.”
While Indiana sought the goal it was hunting for, Agnello wasn’t finished.
Three minutes later, Danny Williams assisted Agnello for his second goal of the night.
Two minutes later, Indiana took advantage off a faceoff. Ethan Agnello found Tanner Agnello across the goal as he fired in his third goal of the period in a span of 5:35.
Haines said he knew Agnello was capable of dominating a game, and he showed up last night.
“We’ve been waiting for that all year and he can really dominate a game when he wants to,” Haines said. “He dominated that second period, and our guys rallied around him tonight.”
Indiana dominated Chartiers Valley in the second period, outshooting the Colts 20-4, and entered the third period with a 35-7 shot advantage.
It was far from over, though. Chartiers Valley fought back from a deficit against Indiana earlier in the season. The Colts came out firing in the third period with Greg Kraemer scoring at the 8:25 mark on a 5-on-3 power play.
Three minutes later, Indiana saw its lead dwindle to one after a goal from Jackson Fodor.
Indiana was in for a battle the remaining five minutes of the game and used a timeout to gather its forces.
Chartiers Valley goaltender Logan Marnik helped keep his team in the game after surrendering the three early goals.
“I was told to never take a timeout in the past, but I listened to my two captains because they said they were exhausted,” Haines said. “I think that third period crept up on us and their goalie played out of his mind tonight. Fortunately, we had enough to bring it home tonight.”
Chartiers Valley played the final minute with a 6-4 advantage after pulling its goaltender combined with a penalty on Indiana.
Indiana was able to hold on and skate away as Penguin Cup champions.
“It’s a win for both years,” Agnello said. “Now it’s time to go home and celebrate.”