Indiana opened a busy week on the ice, rolling to an 11-3 victory over Sewickley Academy in a PIHL Class A hockey game Monday at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Complex.
Unbeaten in 13 games — and 20 straight dating to last season — Indiana is back on the ice tonight against Westmont Hilltop at the Cambria Country War Memorial Arena.
Then Indiana plays its first home game in a month when Greensburg Salem visits S&T Bank Arena on Thursday for a 6:10 p.m. puck drop.
Indiana opened the season on Nov. 2 by blanking Greensburg Salem, 8-0, and beat Westmont at home, 6-0, on Jan. 26.
One of only three unbeaten teams in the league’s five classes, Indiana (13-0, 26 points) leads the Southeast Division ahead of Greensburg Salem (10-5-1, 21 points), Norwin (7-6, 14 points) and Westmont Hilltop (3-9-2, eight points). Indiana has outscored opponents 85-25.
Monday night’s feature was another romp. Indiana jumped out to a 5-0 lead and scored four goals in each of the first two periods.
Danny Williams led Indiana’s potent and interchangeable offense, scoring the first two goals on his way to four for the game and a five-point night.
Seven other players scored a goal apiece: Orlando Clark, Dan McAnulty, Zach Eisenhower, Ben Nettleton, Adam Ball, Zach Brody and Max Johnson.
Nine players were credited with assists, led by Clark, Tanner Agnello, Nettleton and Brody with two apiece. Williams, Colton Rayko, Michael Castro and Korbin Wilson each had one.
Seamus O’Connor made six saves in goal.
Indiana outshot Sewickley Academy 62-9.
Last season, Indiana won its last five regular-season games and two more in the playoffs, earning a berth in the Penguins Cup Final opposite Thomas Jefferson. The game was canceled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.