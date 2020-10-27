Indiana beat South Hills, 5-4, in a PAHL 18U AA Midget hockey game Sunday.
Orlando Clark scored two goals, and Danny Williams, Ethan Agnello and Ben Nettleton each had one goal for Indiana. Clark and Korbin Wilson handed out two assists each, and Tanner Agnello, Nettleton and Williams each had one.
Austin Scheuler made 25 saves in goal.
Indiana JV runners post top times
APOLLO — Kiski Area put together a race for junior varsity runners on Monday, and Indiana took full advantage.
Each Indiana runner posted his or her best time of the season in the open race organized by Kiski Area coach Tom Berzonsky as one last opportunity for runners who were denied their usual competition due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Indiana’s Ashlynn Branan won the girls’ race with a time of 23 minutes, 58 seconds, and Will Berzonsky won the boys’ race with a time of 17:47.
Also running for Indiana boys were Charlie Weber (18:14), Caeden King (18:16), Seth Weaver (18:29), Tommy Kaufman (19:08), Ben Brown (19:08), Daniel Carpenter (22:41) and Grant Gillham (28:20).
“It’s great coaches such as Tom Berzonsky went above and beyond to give every athlete multiple opportunities to race during this highly irregular season,” Indiana coach Lisa Kinter said.
Indiana’s varsity teams compete in the WPIAL Championships today at White Oak Park.
Indiana shoots past Penn-Trafford
HARRISON CITY — Indiana beat Penn-Trafford, 54-26, in a seventh-grade girls’ basketball game Monday.
Jayla Peterson led Indiana (3-0) with 18 points. Addi Hutton and Lelise Allison scored 10 points apiece.
Indiana dropped the eighth-grade game, 33-19, and fell to 2-1. Emily Belsinger and Gabby Sharp each had six points for Indiana.
Indiana plays host to Armstrong on Wednesday.
Indiana Youth Legion seeks players
Players who desire to play Youth Legion baseball in Indiana should contact Mitch Pacconi or Travis Redinger about registration details.
Players between the ages of 12 and 16 as of Dec. 31, 2021, are eligible.
To reach Pacconi, call (724) 599-5239. Redinger’s number is (724) 541-1622.