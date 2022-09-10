ihs logo.jpg

PITTSBURGH — Indiana won in dramatic fashion for the second week in a row, defeating Shady Side Academy, 23-22, on Tristan Redinger’s 25-yard field goal as time expired in a WPIAL non-section football game Friday night.

Indiana was down 13-7 at halftime and trailed 22-20 going into its final possession of the game. The Indians marched the ball down the field, and Redinger, whose extra-point kick last week lifted Indiana to a 32-31 win in double overtime, made another game-winning kick.