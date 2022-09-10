PITTSBURGH — Indiana won in dramatic fashion for the second week in a row, defeating Shady Side Academy, 23-22, on Tristan Redinger’s 25-yard field goal as time expired in a WPIAL non-section football game Friday night.
Indiana was down 13-7 at halftime and trailed 22-20 going into its final possession of the game. The Indians marched the ball down the field, and Redinger, whose extra-point kick last week lifted Indiana to a 32-31 win in double overtime, made another game-winning kick.
“This is an amazing group of kids,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said. “They really executed in crunch time and stuck to our game plan. The offensive line played extremely physical tonight. Our O-line seemed like they were in beast mode.”
The game started with Garrison Dougherty running well behind his big offensive line made up of the Alek and Adam Clark, Ben Cochran, Mason Fisher and Carson Beatty. Senior Liam McFarlane capped off the opening drive with a 5- yard touchdown run.
Shady Side Academy took control of the second quarter. The Bulldogs scored twice while overcoming penalties on offense and defense. The Bulldogs were penalized 13 times for 85 yards in the game.
“We started slow,” Indiana quarterback Trevor Smith said. “Liam McFarlane did a great job at halftime helping our team stay focused. We tried to keep our emotions in check throughout the game, not staying too high or too low. Our offensive line played a great game.”
Shady Side Academy had the momentum coming out of halftime, but the second half was back and forth with both teams hurting themselves with penalties. Shady Side Academy quarterback Max Wickland had some nice runs, including a keeper on fourth down in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs a critical first down.
The Bulldogs gave the ball back to the Indians with less than four minutes left in the game, and Indiana managed to get the ball into field goal range. Redinger’s kick – his second attempt following an SSA timeout — set off a celebration.
“I couldn’t have made it if the great players around me didn’t put us in that position,” Redinger said. “I worked this past week with my coaches on my timing and steps, and it paid off.”
Isaac Nygren, a junior linebacker, was all over the field on defense.
“I’m really proud of my teammates. We held our ground on defense. The guys played lights out,” he said.
Smith said, “We spend a lot of time in practice on our two-minute drill. The calls are quicker, and we were ready.”
Garrison Dougherty finished with 20 carries for 135 yards.
The offensive line opened up holes all night,” he said. “Our receivers and quarterback played well, and we made big plays when we needed to. It’s exciting, and it’s a lot of fun winning like we have the past two weeks.”
Next up for Indiana is a home game on Friday against Mars.