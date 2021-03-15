The Indiana Chiefs won the PAHL 18U AA Midget regular-season championship, beating the Pittsburgh Predators, 3-1.
Brock Vancas scored two gaols and Orlando Clark added the other for Indiana. Charlie Mill had an assist.
Austin Schueler made 27 saves in goal.
Indiana is 14-3-3 going into Saturday’s PAHL playoffs at Belmont Arena in Kittanning.
Penns Manor to face Cambria Springs
Penns Manor will play Cambridge Springs in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 2A girls’ basketball tournament on Friday.
The site and time for the game have not been set.
Penns Manor (17-6) is coming off Wednesday 54-30 victory over United in the District 6 championship game. Cambria Springs (16-3) is coming off a 51-36 win over West Middlesex in Saturday’s District 10 championship game.
The PIAA tournament begins Tuesday. Penns Manor and Cambridge Springs earned byes into the quarterfinals in a 12-team field that consists only of district champions. In the past, each bracket in each of six classes consisted of 32 teams but was limited this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Penns Manor is returning to the spot where it was last season when the virus shut down the season.
Shelocta club to hold shoot
SHELOCTA — The Shelocta Sportsmen’s Club will hold a turkey shoot on Sunday.
Registration is at noon and the shoot starts at 1 p.m.
The kitchen will be open, and social distancing will be practiced.