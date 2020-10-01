NATRONA HEIGHTS — Indiana beat Highlands, 4-1, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ soccer match Wednesday.
Ethan Shearer, Josh Lindsay, Lee Rosenberger and Aaron McKelvy each scored a goal for Indiana.
Josh Glaser handed out two assists, and McKelvy and Vince Belice each had one.
Sam Fefolt and Ethan Kutz shared time in goal.
Indiana plays host to Armstrong on Saturday.
Fanella, Kuzneski pace IJHS runners
McKEESPORT — Nico Fanella led the field in Indiana’s sweep of Norwin and McKeesport in a junior high cross country meet Wednesday.
Fanella posted a time of 11 minutes, 48 seconds. Carter putt was second in 11:57 and was followed by Preston Kessler in third at 12:00. Also among Indiana’s top five boys were Brock Kuzneski and Luca Noronha.
Indiana’s Eve Kuzneski finished second in the girls’ race at 13:35. Rachel Gill was third in 13:36 and Emily Ferrero was ninth in 14:24. Also among Indiana’s top five finishers were Hannah Cowburn and Isabella Grim.