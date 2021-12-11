Indiana shook off 27 points by Purchase Line’s Mello Sanchez and picked up a hard earned 70-58 first-round victory over the Red Dragons in boys’ basketball action to advance to Saturday evening’s championship game.
Indiana turned up the defense early, holding Purchase Line to single digits after the first quarter and taking an early 14-8 lead. After slow offensive starts, both teams scored 21 points over the second period while Indiana kept its six-point advantage at halftime 35-29.
The Red Dragons finally chipped away at Indiana’s lead when Evan Brocious was called for a questionable technical foul with a little over three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Sanchez connected on both free throws and added a layup on the following possession to eat into Indiana’s lead. The lead was just three after Purchase Line’s Smarsh drilled one of his four 3- pointers to conclude the run.
Trevor Todd helped Indiana outscore Purchase Line 22-13 and pull away in the final quarter by scoring 10 of his team-high 18 points. Ethan Kutz also added seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Freshman Stanford Webb impressed in his varsity debut with 12 points to give Indiana a third double=digit scorer.
Sanchez led Purchase Line with five 3- pointers and was 8-for-11 from the line. Smarsh added 12 points, all on three pointers.
Indiana will take on Yough in the championship game as the Cougars took care of Marion Center in the tourney’s other matchup. Purchase Line (0-1) will meet the Stingers in the consolation game Saturday.
BISHOP McCORT 74, WEST SHAMOKIN 41: West Shamokin’s Trevor Smulik, a 6-foot-5 senior, was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, despite falling to Bishop McCort 74-41 at the Redbank Valley tournament.
The Wolves were struggling to stay afloat from the start, falling behind 16-6 after one and 35-16 at the half. West Shamokin was outscored 22-8 in the fourth.
Smulik nailed two three-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds. Bo Swartz, a 6-2 senior guard, had five points, five assists and seven rebounds, while his younger brother Lou Swartz tallied seven points and nine rebounds.
Junior Niko Buffone scored eight points and Sean McCullough added two for the Wolves.
Trystan Fornari, a 6-1 junior guard, led Bishop McCort in scoring with 18 points, including two three-pointers.
West Shamokin plays at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
PORTAGE 73, UNITED 54: Every Mustang on the court scored against the Lions in the Westmont Hilltop tournament.
The reigning District 6 champion Portage was led by 6-foot-1 senior Kaden Claar’s 21 points and 6-1 junior Andrew Miko’s five three-pointers.
United was seeking redemption after losing to the Mustangs in the D6 Class AA semifinals back in March but came up empty handed.
Joe Marino, a 6-2 junior shooting guard, tallied a team-high 15 points for the Lions, including four threes. Sophomore Isaac Worthington followed with 11 points and senior Jacob Boring added nine.
PENN CAMBRIA 77, PENNS MANOR 67: Foul trouble late in the fourth quarter was the demise of the Penns Manor Comets as they fell to Penn Cambria, 77-67, in the Central Cambria tournament.
“We were up the whole game until Max Hill and Grant Grimaldi got into foul trouble in the third,” said Penns Manor coach Andrew Lansberry. “It was a four-point game late in the fourth, then we had to foul and they beat our press to get a 10 point win. Great competition for our first game.”
Grimaldi went 3-for-3 on free throws and tallied 25 points for the Comets, who missed just one free throw the entire game. Ashton Courvina added 12 points, Bryan Koches 11 and Noah Kohan eight.
Vinny Chirdon scored 19 points for the Panthers, including four three-pointers.
APOLLO-RIDGE 47, RIVER VALLEY 44: In a game that was close throughout, Apollo-Ridge spoiled River Valley’s debut in the Leechburg tournament.
Gage Johnston netted 24 points and Apollo-Ridge outshot River Valley from the 3-point line, 8-6. Johnston buried five 3s, and 12 of his points came in the second quarter, with nine coming on 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the period.
River Valley’s Cameron Reaugh scored 20 points, with all but three coming in the first and fourth quarters. River Valley, formed by the merger of Blairsville and Saltsburg, was making its winter sports debut.
Karter Schrock chipped in nine points for Apollo-Ridge, and Luke Wooding and Dom Speal combined for 15 for River Valley.
“I was pleased with the effort and execution of the offense, we just have to be more consistent scoring the ball,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “We are still trying to learn each other, and I think with each passing game, we are going to get better.”
YOUGH 62, MARION CENTER 42: Yough’s Terek Crosby nearly outscored Marion Center on his own in the opening game of Indiana’s tournament.
Crosby, a sophomore point guard, poured in 36 points, hitting 11 2-point field goals and four 3s. No other Yough players reached double figures.
Vitalijs Petrof, a 6-foot-6 senior center, led Marion Center with 14 points and 14 rebounds. T.J. Lynn chipped in 12 points and Dawson Bracken added nine.
Marion Center led 13-11 after the first quarter, but Yough took control while outscoring Marion Center 17-7 in the second quarter. Yough outscored the Cougars 34-22 in the second half.
The Stingers play the loser of the Indiana-Purchase Line game in Saturday’s consolation gme.
CONEMAUGH VALLEY 62, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 47: Conemaugh Valley used a big second quarter to shoot past Northern Cambria in the Colts’ tournament.
The Blue Jays outscored Northern Cambria 21-6 in the second quarter, extending a 15-12 first-quarter lead to 36-18 at halftime.
Logan Kent scored 25 points to lead Conemaugh Valley.
Izak Kulawiec led Northern Cambria with 12 points. Peyton Myers added 11 points.
RIVERVIEW 36, LIGONIER VALLEY 33: Matthew Marinchak is 16 points away from reaching 1,000, but his Rams couldn’t find a way to sneak past the Raiders as Ligonier Valley fell to the Raiders, 36-33 at the Plum tournament.
Marinchak scored 16 points, giving the 6-foot-2 senior 984 points during his career at Ligonier Valley. He also added eight rebounds and five steals.
Joey Kondisko, and Jaicob Hollick each scored six points, Haden Sierocky and Dyan Rhoades added 2 apiece, and Chet Dillaman landed one for the Rams.
Riverview was led by Luke Migely and Ben Hower, who scored 11 points apiece. Hower hit three three-pointers and Migely two.
CALVARY BAPTIST 48, GREAT COMMISSION 14: Calvary Baptist opened with a victory over Great Commission in a non-conference game.
Noah Meckley scored 24 points to lead the Patriots. Joe Shank came up two points short of a triple-double and finished with eight points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists and six steals. Cyrus Murray chipped in eight points.
Calvary Baptist plays at Clearfield Christian on Dec. 20.