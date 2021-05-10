Indiana wrapped up a playoff berth and finished off the clinching game in style.
Haley Hamilton hit her first home run of the season, a grand slam, and the bases-clearing shot gave Indiana a 10-run lead in the fifth inning at 14-4 and ended Monday’s WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game due to the mercy rule.
Hamilton earlier doubled in a run, and she finished with five RBIs.
“She has a nice, hard swing, and she’s starting to come through with some solid line-drive shots,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said.
The Indians, 10-5 overall and fourth in the section at 6-4, take on two teams above them in the standings in the next two days, playing host to Franklin Regional (8-6, 7-4) today and visiting Armstrong (10-4, 8-2) on Wednesday.
“After having a year off last year and coming back again this year, this will be two classes that will be in the playoffs for the first time, and that makes it a nice experience,” Wilson said.
Indiana fell behind quickly against Kiski Area, trailing 3-0 after the top of the first inning. Indiana scored twice in the bottom of the inning and pushed across four runs in the third when Ashlyn Winslow, Olivia Zimmerman, Hamilton and Gia Cosentino stroked consecutive hits.
“We came out a little flat that first inning, and then we had to pull together,” Wilson said. “Then we came back rather quickly there.”
Olivia Zimmerman went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Winslow cranked out two hits. Sara Zimmerman and Lauren Carloni also drove in runs.
PENNS MANOR 11-5, HOMER-CENTER 1-4: Penns Manor picked up two key victories in the District 6 Class 2A playoff race by knocking off Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference doubleheader.
After jumping out to a 9-1 lead and cruising to an 11-1 win in the opener, Penns Manor scored in its last at-bat to take the second game, 5-4.
Kassidy Smith drove in Anna Peterman with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Peterman then finished off Homer-Center after two Wildcats reached in the bottom of the inning.
Smith finished with three hits and pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs while striking out six and walking one. Hayden Sturgeon chipped in two hits, and Gwen Stahl knocked in two runs.
Peterman picked up the win, allowing one hit, striking out three and walking one in three innings. She also got the win in the opener, striking out 10 without issuing a walk in a four-hitter.
Sturgeon was hot in the opener as well, going 4-for-4 with an RBI. Smith was, too, with three hits and five RBIs. Two of her hits were triples.
Mya Fatula had two hits for Homer-Center in the second game.
Penns Manor improved to 6-7, and Homer-Center fell to 3-10.
Penns Manor plays host to Blairsville today. Homer-Center welcomes Northern Cambria on Wednesday.
UNITED 6-11, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 1-3: United won both ends of a Heritage Conference doubleheader over Northern Cambria in its push to move up in the District 6 playoff rankings.
In the first game, United gave Abby McConville and early 6-0 lead, and that was enough for the freshman hurler, who pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11.
Jaelyn Lichtenfels raked two hits, drove in a run and scored one. McConville helped her cause with two hits and two runs scored. Madisyn Burkett smacked a double and had three RBIs.
In the second game, United pounced early, leading 9-0 after two innings.
Brailee Price cranked out three hits and had two RBIs, and Keirstyn Becker smacked two hits and had an RBI and three runs scored. Mackenzie Regan drove in two runs with a base hit and scored twice.
Northern Cambria’s Jensen Wiewiora had two hits and Jess Krug had two RBIs.
Lichtenfels picked up the win, striking out seven and walking two.
United (11-5) welcomes Purchase Line today, and Northern Cambria (5-11) visits Homer-Center on Wednesday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 5, CHARTIERS VALLEY 0: Ligonier Valley, the WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 champion, closed the season at 15-1 by rolling over Chartiers Valley in a non-section game.
Maddie Griffin struck out 16, walked one, hit a batter and pitcher a one-hitter for Ligonier Valley.
She also banged out four hits, and Annabella Schueltz had two. Haley Boyd, Kailey Johnston, Bella Vargulish and Schueltz each drove in a run.
BASEBALL
BLAIRSVILLE 19, PURCHASE LINE 4: Blairsville’s bats exploded for 11 runs in the first inning and the Bobcats enforced the mercy rule after three innings in a Heritage Conference game.
Blairsville scored four runs in each the second and third innings, while Purchase Line scored all of its runs in the top of the third.
Carson McCully led Blairsville at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Brayden Furman scored twice and drove in two runs.
James Skriboll raked two hits and scored three times. Niko Vadala, Logan Platt, Jacob Gillen, Cole Kennedy-Citeroni, and Cameron Reaugh each had RBIs.
Austin Chambers had the lone hit for Purchase Line and also had two RBIs.
Andrew Baker picked up the victory, striking out four in two innings.
Purchase Line (1-12) visits Harmony today, and Blairsville (4-6) plays host to West Shamokin on Wednesday.
HOMER-CENTER 11, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 10: Homer-Center rallied from a 9-5 deficit to score the go-ahead run in extra innings to walk away with a victory in a Heritage Conference game.
Mason Bell hit a sacrifice fly to score Evann Keslar with the go-ahead run in the 10th inning. Keslar reached on a one-out single and ended up on third after Andrew Ruddock singled and Anthony Rowland walked.
Riley Clevenger, Evann Keslar, Andrew Ruddock and Andrew Rowland each had two hits apiece and combined for six RBIs for Homer-Center. Michael Krejocic went 3-for-5 in the leadoff spot and scored a run. Brock Houser had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored out of the 9-hole spot.
Northern Cambria’s Matt Sedlock was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, and Mike Hoover was a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Owen Bougher had two RBIs, and Maverick Baker banged out three hits and drove in two runs. Josh Yachtis had a triple and two RBIs.
Krejocic closed out the final 31/3 innings to pick up the victory, striking out two and walking three. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th.
Both teams play today. Homer-Center (5-9) plays host to Saltsburg, and Northern Cambria (2-10) welcomes Penns Manor.