The Indiana hockey team had a long bus ride to Beaver Falls for the final game of the regular season Monday night.
It probably seemed a lot shorter on the way home.
Indiana took an early lead, seized control of the game by the end of the first period and cruised to an 8-0 win over Beaver to wrap up an 18-0 regular season in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League on Thursday night at Brady’s Run Park Arena.
“It’s just sweet,” Indiana coach Jordan Haines said. “Honestly, I probably wouldn’t have said it before, but it’s pretty sweet not to have a loss in the regular season. That’s quite an accomplishment.”
Indiana has won 25 straight games in the Class A division dating to last season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic on the doorstep of the Penguins Cup championship game. Indiana beat Kiski on March 10, 2020, to reach the final opposite Thomas Jefferson, and two days later, sports shut down globally.
The spot on last year’s bracket remains blank. Indiana intends to put its name in this year’s slot after running away with the Southeast Division title and the top seed in the upcoming Penguins Cup Playoffs.
“That definitely helped us throughout the season,” Zak Wood, a senior defenseman and team captain, said. “We were fired up before every game. We wanted to come back and win the Pens Cup since we didn’t get to play in it last year. We’re definitely ready to go for the Pens Cup.”
So far, everything has gone according to plan on Indiana’s redemption tour.
“We definitely have a little chip on our shoulder,” Ben Nettleton, a junior forward who scored twice last night to raise his team-high goal total to 19, said. “We played Thomas Jefferson last year (in the regular season) when we were missing three or four key guys, and they beat us like 7-3, and in that game I got a knuckle broken. What I would have given to play them in the championship and give them a run for their money. But what can you do? The only thing we could do was take that into this year and try to get back there and win the championship, and I think we can do that.”
Indiana lost only two seniors from last year’s team. Danny Williams, a senior forward, last night tacked on four points to his team-high total of 40 (17 goals, 23 assists). Zach Eisenhower is next with 37 points (19-18), and Nettleton has 34 (17-17). Next in line are senior forward Tanner Agnello (11-14-25), junior forward Korbin Wilson (6-17-23) and senior forward Orlando Clark (9-13-22). Twelve other players have at least one goal, and 16 have at least one assist.
“Almost everybody can put the puck in the net,” Eisenhower said. “No matter what line is out there, we can put goals on the board. Once that first goal is scored, we just turn on from there and everybody feeds off that energy and gets it going pretty quick.”
The defense is pretty good, too, in denying goals and moving the puck. Indiana has outscored opponents 116-36, allowing an average of 2.0 goals per game while outshooting opponents by a wide margin, 750-283, for an average of 41.7-15.7 per game.
“We knew we wouldn’t be a much different team losing only two players and gaining a bunch of freshmen, which gave us a nice opportunity at practice,” Wood said. “We’re a hard-working team, and this is an amazing group to be captain of. It’s an amazing team, and it feels great to be undefeated.”
Tanner Agnello opened last night’s scoring 2:46 into the game off assist sfrom Williams and Michael Castro.
Eisenhower struck at 9:45 off Williams’ second assist.
Then, Indiana unleashed one of its trademark bursts, with Nettleton and Vince Belice scoring 1:51 apart late in the first period for a 4-0 lead. Nettleton scored again 59 seconds into the second off Williams’ third assist.
Clark and Williams then scored 1:23 apart before five minutes expired in the second, and Tanner Agnello closed the scoring at 14:47.
Nettleton, Ethan Agnello, Eisenhower, Wilson and Gage Thompson had the assists on the last three goals.
Jayden Learn, the backup goaltender to starter Seamus O’Connor, picked up the win, stopping all 12 shots he saw and recording Indiana’s third shutout of the season, which, coincidentally, opened with an 8-0 win over Greensburg Salem.
“All our seniors played well,” Haines said. “Vince Belice played very well as a center. Our defensemen moved the puck well. I can’t say enough about Zak Wood, our captain. He really stepped up this year and earned that captain role after a few games. Danny Williams had a pile of points. Orlando Clark played well. Colton Rayko was a big presence in front of the net. And two call-ups, Gage Thompson and Jaiden Myers, got experience at the varsity level and seemed to enjoy it. It was group effort. Even the coaching staff worked with each other keeping things light.”
Now Indiana has a chance to rest, relax a little and put things in perspective. While some members of the team play travel hockey, Indiana won’t take the ice for a game until April 6, the tentative date for the first playoff game on home ice at S&T Bank Arena.
That time will be filled with some practice and preparation and some fun and games, too, off the ice.
“I’d like to set up a scrimmage here and there, if I can,” Haines said. “We’ll keep it light — play tennis, ultimate Frisbee, Frisbee golf, things that we can do to keep the team together and bond. We’ll keep it light but keep everybody on their toes. We’re here as a family and here to grow as a group and win a state championship.”