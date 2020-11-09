HERSHEY — Indiana’s Joel Beckwith finished his high school cross country career with a victory, even though it didn’t add up to a gold medal.
In the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PIAA reduced and altered its postseason events in all sports. Saturday’s six cross country championships — three classes in boys and three in girls — were conducted, as usual, at the Giant Center course, but each race was separated into two parts, with two team races and two individual races going off at 15-minute intervals.
Beckwith, a senior, won the second of the Class 2A boys’ races, posting a time of 16 minutes, 50 seconds. When times from the races were calculated, Beckwith ended up with a fourth-place finish overall.
Gary Martin, a junior from Archbishop Wood, won with a time of 16:12 and was followed by Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess in 16:37 and Greencastle Antrim’s Weber Long in 16:47. Holy Redeemer’s Chris Hine was fifth in 16:54.
Beckwith was the fastest WPIAL finisher in the field and was one of only seven runners overall to crack the 17-minute mark.
“He finished with an impressive time of 16:50, the fastest among WPIAL runners,” Indiana coach Lisa Kinter said. “Hard work, a positive attitude and a strong finish combined for a fantastic run.”
Lewisburg took the Class 2A team title ahead of Central Cambria.
In Class 1A girls, Marion Center’s Reagan Ryen, a sophomore, finished two places shy of a medal in 27th at 21:52. Lily Ryer, a junior, was 58th in 22:48.
Shenango senior Carmen Medvit won with a time of 20:16.
Penns Valley, the District 6 representative, ran away with the team title.
In Class 1A boys, Marion Center sophomore Tim Barrett was 50th in 18:28 and senior Anthony Scott was 97th in 19:36. Purchase Line junior Aaron Wright was 109th in 19:52.
Penns Valley’s Colton Sands, a senior, won with a time of 16:42 and led his team to a second-place finish behind Jenkintown.