Trevor Todd buried a game-high four of Indiana’s 11 3-pointers and the host raced out to a lopsided halftime lead en route to a 59-43 victory over River Valley in the championship game of the 52nd Indiana Optimist Club Underclass Invitational Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

Indiana defeated Marion Center in the first round, 67-36, and West Shamokin, 62-48, in the semifinals before knocking off River Valley.

