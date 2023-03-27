Trevor Todd buried a game-high four of Indiana’s 11 3-pointers and the host raced out to a lopsided halftime lead en route to a 59-43 victory over River Valley in the championship game of the 52nd Indiana Optimist Club Underclass Invitational Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
Indiana defeated Marion Center in the first round, 67-36, and West Shamokin, 62-48, in the semifinals before knocking off River Valley.
The first quarter took shape early with Indiana using its long-range touch to build a comfortable lead. Indiana converted on five 3s during the opening eight minutes, including one by Stanford Webb and a pair from Evan Brocious.
“We talk about having everyone stay in their lane and do what they do,” Indiana assistant coach Stanford Webb said. “We are starting to see our players stay in their lane and do what they do well. You have to put in hard work to be successful, and we are starting to see that hard work pays off.”
Todd, a junior, connected on back-to-back 3s with under one minute to play in the opening quarter. His second 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining gave Indiana a 21-7 advantage. Todd scored eight points in the quarter and finished with 17.
Jaden Petrovich’s layup started an 8-0 second-quarter run that extended the lead to 29-7. A basket from River Valley freshman Max Persichetti at 4:42 finally ended Indiana’s run, but Webb tacked on two more 3s to increase the halftime score to 38-15.
Petrovich joined Todd in double figures with 11 points, and Webb ended with nine points.
Brad McDivitt’s basket 20 seconds into the third quarter and Persichetti’s back-to-back field goals helped River Valley cut the lead down to 17 points, but Indiana closed the quarter with three more 3-pointers and a 13-4 spurt.
“They’ve done a good job working on the 3-point shot, actually all of their shooting, but that’s the trend now, everyone wants to shoot from long-range,” Coach Webb said. “We are trying to be more balanced with our shot selection because the 3-pointers aren’t always going to fall.”
River Valley took the fourth quarter, 16-6, and Persichetti closed out the game by scoring 10 of his 17 points in the final eight minutes. He was successful on six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and made both of his free throws.
Indiana, which had more than 20 players in uniform, will try and use its growing number of interested players and successful junior high program to their advantage.
“It’s a good problem to have too many players,” Coach Webb said. “In the past we had to beg and plead players to come out, but now we have players who are excited to come out. Our eighth-graders, who are used to winning, are helping us prime the pump by bringing a winning attitude, and that attitude is spreading throughout the team.”
“We’re excited about the future,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “It is a good experience to see what type of team you have coming back. We knew coming into today against Indiana that we were going to run into a buzz saw, but its nice to see our kids compete and not give up.”
Webb, who scored 38 points in three games, was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
Indiana’s Todd and Petrovich were named to the all-tournament team, as was River Valley’s Dom Speal and Jayden Whitfield.
Braydn Rodgers and Alex Talmadge (West Shamokin), Grady Snyder (Central Cambria), Ty Dumm (Northern Cambria), and Cameron Pack (Marion Center) were also chosen for the all-tournament team.
INDIANA 59, RIVER VALLEY 43
Speal 1 3-7 5, Shannon 0 3-4 3, Persichetti 6 2-2 17, Ashbaugh 0 0-0 0, McDivitt 4 0-0 8, Reed 0 0-0 0, Riggle 1 0-0 3, Whitfield 3 1-3 7, Totals 15 9-16 43
S.Webb 3 0-0 9, Petrovich 3 4-4 11, Nygren 1 2-6 4, E.Brocious 3 1-2 9, Todd 6 1-2 17, Porter 1 1-1 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Kowchuck 1 0-0 3, D.Brocious 0 1-3 1, Totals 19 10-18 59
River Valley 7 8 12 16 — 43
3-point field goals: Persichetti 3, Riggle, Todd 4, S. Webb 3, E. Brocious 2, Petrovich, Kowchuck.