Abbie Huey got off to a fast start to the track and field season.
Nothing less was expected.
The Indiana senior sprinter set the school record in the 100-meter dash, posting a time of 12.26 seconds. Huey also won the 200 meters in 25.92 and the 400 in 1:02.24.
In distance events, Emmy Davis swept the 1,600 meters in 6:00.63 and the 3,200 in 13:08.29.
Other individual event winners were Cadance Ullman in high jump at 4-10, Alexa Wheeler in pole vault at 8-0, Addie Fry in the 800 at 2:37.26 and Taylor Wood in the javelin at 96-11.
Indiana also swept the relays. Davis, Fry, Rachel Gill and Jocelyn Higbee won the 4x800 in 10:43.08; Fry, Ullman, Kate Mill and Jillian Ranes took the 4x400 in 4:28.34; and Mill, Ullman, Ranes and Ali Genchur won the 4x100 in 54.26.
In field events, Katie Kovalchick won twice, taking the discus with a throw of 85 feet, 5 inches and shot put with a throw of 30-1.
Indiana won the meet, 97-53.
The Indiana boys scored a 79-71 win. Stanford Webb won the long jump at 20-11 and the high jump at 6-0.
Other individual winners were Charlie Weber in the pole vault at 13-0, Levi Porter in the triple jump at42-8, Jacob Killeen in the 300 hurdles at 44.85, Jon Berzonsky in the 800 at 2:09.29 and Will Berzonsky in the 400 at 53.77.
Indiana also swept the relays. The Berzonskys teamed up with Jaiden Myers and Brennon Huff in the 4x800 at 10:00.19 and with Killeen and Jacob Gill in the 4x400 at 3:44.88. Webb, Gill, Killeen and Alvin Liu won the 4x100 in 46.63.
Indiana welcomes Norwin on Tuesday.
UNITED SWEEPS OPENER: United swept Bishop Carroll in a season-opening track and field meet Tuesday at home.
Ty Gasphes and Gaige Grassmyer each won three events to lead the boys to a 113-27 win. Gasphes took the 110 hurdles in 16.66 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 44.31 and the long jump at 17 feet, 9 inches. Grassmyer swept the sprints, taking the 100 in 12.05, the 200 in 23.59 and 400 in 54.59.
Colton Henning won the 1,600 (5:07.44) and 3,200 (11:04.66), and Ruardon Butler won the 800 (2:24.85).
Winners in field events were Braxton Jelly in the shot put (33-9), Logan Lichtenfels in the high jump (5-4) and Bridger Blankenbicker in the pole vault (12-0).
The United girls scored a 98-38 win behind Sarah Marshall, who took the 100 hurdles in 18.28, the 300 hurdles in 51.32 and the triple jump at 27-9¾.
Sara Gornick won the 1,600 (6:36.89) and 3,200 (13:56.70), and Chloe Stiles took the 400 (1:09.78).
Winners in field events were Katlynne Miller in the discus (72-2), Emily Mack in the shot put (27-2½), Cassandra Weber in the long jump (13-2) and Maya Ressler in the high jump (4-6).
United swept the five relays that were contested. In the girls’ meet, Kenley ingalls, Ava Kovalcik, Ressler and Weber won the 4x100 in 58.62, and Marshall, Ingalls, Weber and Stiles on the 4x400 in 5:01.84.
In the boys’ meet, Henning, Matthew Beaver, Connor Rosko and Butler won the 4x800 in 9:21.41; Joshua Martin, Noah Riffer, Blankenbicker and Evan McAnulty won the 4x100 in 49.61; and Aidan Stiffler, Butler, Rosko and Gassmyer won the 4x400 in 3:56.76.
United welcomes Ligonier on Friday.
BASEBALL
MARION CENTER 17, PENNS MANOR 2: Catcher Nick Pacconi drove in four runs and Penns Manor was held to a single hit as Marion Center rolled past the host Comets in a Heritage Conference game shortened to four innings by the mercy rule.
The Stingers went up 4-2 after the first inning, scored nine runs in the second and tacked on four in the fourth.
Pacconi singled twice, Alex Stewart went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Noah McCoy doubled and scored four runs. McCoy, Blair Park and Camden Rising posted two RBIs apiece for Marion Center (2-0).
Connor James stroked a double for Penns Manor’s lone hit. James and Justin Vojtek had an RBI each.
Dakota Bracken struck out four and walked one in 12/3 innings for the win.
Both teams play Thursday. Marion Center visits Northern Cambria, and Penns Manor (0-4) welcomes United.
HOMER-CENTER 7, PORTAGE 4: Homer-Center scored four late runs to break a 3-3 tie and beat Portage in a Heritage Conference game.
Homer-Center took a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning. The Wildcats grabbed the lead when Owen Saiani knocked in Michael Krejocic, who reached third on a triple. Brayden Rado drove in Saiani after he stole second.
The Wildcats added two runs in the sixth after Portage made it 5-4. A dropped third strike kept the inning alive, and Braden Dunn singled in a run and Krejocic scored on a passed ball after drawing a walk and moving to third on Dunn’s hit.
“The guys just pulled together,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “We got a good start from Caleb Palmer on the hill. We jumped out 3-0 and a couple errors allowed them to crawl back in it. We were able to get timely hits and actually scored some runs with two outs. It was a good team win all the way around.”
Krejocic, Dunn and Saiani went a combined 6-for-10 in the first three spots. Krejocic doubled and tripled and scored three runs.
Caleb Palmer pitched the first five innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits. He struck out eight and walked three.
Jake McCoy struck out 10 and walked two in 52/3 innings for Portage.
Both teams play Thursday. Portage (0-2) plays host to River Valley, and Homer-Center (2-1) visits Purchase Line.
SERRA CATHOLIC 11, APOLLO-RIDGE 0: Serra Catholic (5-1) blanked Apollo-Ridge for the second time in as many days in a WPIAL Section 3-AA game shortened to six innings due to the mercy rule.
Brandon Butler had all three of the Vikings’ hits, including a double. He also took the loss on the mound.
Apollo-Ridge (2-3) visits West Shamokin on Friday.
SOFTBALL
MARION CENTER 24, PENNS MANOR 7: Marion Center scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to romp past Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game.
Abi Smulik hit a grand slam and a triple and drove in seven runs, and Lyndsay Mallory went 5-for-5 and drove in two runs. Lexi Roush, Natalie Black, Brookelynn Hill and Cheyenne Silvis each hit a double.
Silvis picked up the win, striking out four without issuing a walk.
Kaiden Shields had two hits and Allison Rhea and Allison Stiteler each had two RBIs for Penns Manor.
Both teams play Thursday. Marion Center (2-1) plays at Northern Cambria on Thursday, and Penns Manor (0-2) welcomes United.
TUESDAY’S BASEBALL BOX SCORES
MARION CENTER 17, PENNS MANOR 2Marion Center — 17
Bracken 2-3-1-0, McCoy 3-4-2-2, Stewart 3-3-3-3, Black 2-2-0-1, Pacconi 4-1-2-4, Reichenbach 1-1-0-0, Rising 0-0-0-2, Reaugh 2-0-1-1, Park 4-1-0-2, Runk 2-1-1-1, Stenman 2-0-0-0, Slovinsky 0-1-0-0, Totals 25-17-10-16
Penns Manor — 2
Kuzemchak 2-0-0-0, Lieb 1-1-0-0, Smith 1-1-0-0, James 2-0-1-1, Lewis 1-0-0-0, Vojtek 0-0-0-1, McCunn 1-0-0-0, Mellott 1-0-0-0, Gillen 2-0-0-0, Freno 1-0-0-0, Totals 12-2-1-2
Marion Center 490 4 — 17 10 1
Penns Manor 200 0 — 2 1 4
2B — Stewart, McCoy, James. W — Bracken 4 K, 1 BB. L — Lewis 2 K, 6 BB.
HOMER-CENTER 7, PORTAGE 4
Portage — 4
Binaut 3-1-1-0, M.Kargo 4-1-1-0, Jubina 2-1-0-0, Scarton 4-0-1-0, Dobrowisky 4-0-1-1, Mirgan 2-0-0-0, Irvin 1-0-0-0, Cochran 1-0-0-0, Slanoc 4-0-1-0, T.Kargo 1-1-0-0, McCoy 3-0-1-0, Totals 29-4-6-1
Homer-Center — 7
Krejocic 2-3-2-0, Dunn 4-0-2-2, Saiani 4-2-2-1, Palmer 3-0-1-0, Rado 3-0-1-1, Vitale 2-0-0-0, Green 1-0-0-0, Birchall 3-0-0-0, Cavalier 2-0-0-0, Fiosher 1-0-0-0, Budner 3-2-1-0, Totals 28-7-9-4
Portage 001 201 0 — 4 6 1
Homer-Center 210 022 x — 7 9 4
3B — Krejocic. 3B — Krejocic. W — Palmer 8 K, 3 BB. L — McCoy 10 K, 2 BB.
SERRA CATHOLIC 11, APOLLO-RIDGE 0Serra Catholic — 11
Petty 3-1-0-0, Coddington 4-0-0-0, Dumbroski 3-2-0-1, Schanck 3-3-2-1, Demoss 4-2-1-2, Karp 3-2-1-0, Black 4-0-1-2, Skaggs 3-0-2-1, Holmes 2-0-0-0, J.Holmes 1-1-0-0, Totals 30-11-7-7
Apollo-Ridge — 0
Butler 3-0-3-0, Bianco 3-0-0-0, Myers 2-0-0-0, Karpic 1-0-0-0, Bankosh 2-0-0-0, Gourley 2-0-0-0, Saxion 2-0-0-0, Simpson 2-0-0-0, Flickinger 2-0-0-0, Mull 1-0-0-0, Totals 20-0-3-0
Serra Catholic 024 014 — 11 7 0
Apollo-Ridge 000 000 — 0 3 5
2B — Butler. 3B — Schanck. W — Petty 8 K, 1 BB. L — Butler 2 K, 2 BB.
TUESDAY’S SOFTBALL BOX SCORE
MARION CENTER 24, PENNS MANOR 7
Marion Center — 24
Miller 4-5-1-4, Roush 3-4-2-3, Smulik 4-2-2-7, Silvis 5-0-1-2, Black 5-2-1-2, K.Hill 4-1-0-0, My.Lipsie 3-1-1-0, Schrecongost 2-2-0-0, Mallory 5-2-5-2, Ma.Lipsie 1-2-0-0, B.Hill 2-1-1-2, Totals 38-24-14-22 Penns Manor — 7
Pegg 3-0-0-0, Jioio 2-1-0-0, Rhea 3-1-1-2, Hnatko 2-1-0-0, Hrubochak 2-1-0-0, S.Stiteler 2-1-1-1, A;Stiteler 3-0-1-2, Shields 2-1-2-0, Hemphill 2-1-1-1, Totals 21-7-6-6
Marion Center (10)01 58 — 24 14 0
Penns Manor 007 00 — 7 6 9