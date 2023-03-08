Preston Kessler keeps racking up titles, and he already has a heavy haul for a high school sophomore.
The Indiana High swimming ace claimed two more individual championships last week at the WPIAL Class 2A meet, defending his titles in 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle.
He opened in the 200 on Thursday and won in 1 minute, 40.16 seconds and followed in the 100 on Friday and won in 44.98 seconds. He is the defending state champion in both events and is the top seed in both going into the PIAA Championships on March 15 and 16 at Bucknell University.
Kessler also teamed up with Joey Margita, Rey Nunez and Alex Bauer to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:26.24, breaking the WPIAL record by 0.13 seconds. The quartet enters the state meet as the top seed.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Martin and Trisha Kessler
Siblings: Kenzi and Harley
Plans after high school: Swim in college.
Hobbies: Hanging out, messing around and having a good time with the boys.
Favorite school subject: Math
Food you refuse to eat: Caviar
Favorite video game: “Rust”
Favorite sport: Swimming because it was just natural to me and I have always had a place for it in my heart.
When and why you started swimming competitively: I joined the swim team when I was 4 years old. I joined out of my love of the water and how fast I took to being able to swim.
Pre-meet rituals or superstitions: Honestly, just listening to music to get pumped up. Other than that, I just take time before to get in the zone and mentally prepare.
Biggest inspiration: My dad because he always inspires me.
Favorite part of competing: The rush of adrenaline I get while racing, and after beating someone who’s “better” than me.
Favorite place to compete: Pitt’s Trees Hall.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana: No matter how much better you think you are than everyone, there is always someone better, so all you can do is keep working.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Keep your head on straight even when you lose. All you can do is keep working.
Describe who you are as an athlete in three words: Hard- working kid.
What do you consider your strongest event and why? The 100 freestyle because I think it’s a really good show of your strength in swimming. When you swim the race, you dive in and it’s just 100 percent. You give everything you have for four laps of the pool. Whoever is the fastest and strongest swimmer wins the race.
How does it feel to repeat as a multiple WPIAL champion? It feels really good, honestly. There is always a great deal of stress going into WPIALs each year. Last year I was nervous because I had never swam in the WPIAL meet before and I was nervous to do well and make a name for myself in the high school swimming scene. This year the nerves were more focused on holding the title, going into a meet, being seeded first is always stressful because you know everyone is gunning to beat you.
Outlook for the state meet: I’m pretty nervous about it, but all I can do is work for it and get as prepared as I can. There’s no need to be too nervous because I know if I swim how I should swim I should be OK.