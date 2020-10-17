An inexperienced team such as Indiana can learn many life lessons on the field.
One of them, as the Indians unfortunately found out Friday night, is that some things are more important than a football game.
Indiana heard that message loud and clear then fell silent when junior Fox Van Leer suffered a serious leg injury midway through the second quarter of a 42-14 loss to visiting Hampton. Van Leer, making his first appearance in more than a month after battling back from a separate leg injury, exited by ambulance with his team clinging to a 14-7 deficit and was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The Indians never recovered as self-inflicted errors and defensive miscues spiraled into their first loss at Andy Kuzneski Field with one regular-season game remaining.
“We just wanted to play for Fox, but sadly, we didn’t do too well when that happened,” Indiana senior two-way lineman Tanner Smith said. “Penalties just kept getting us down and we just kind of lost our spirit. We made a few mistakes here and there, but that’s to be expected. We can’t be perfect. We played pretty well overall, but we still need to get better and move on.”
Indiana (2-4) will move on to its last and one of its toughest challenges of the year when it welcomes Mars (5-1) in each team’s WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference finale next Friday.
The Fightin’ Planets are coming off a 42-21 victory over Greensburg Salem. Their lone defeat was to undefeated and first-place Plum.
But if Indiana can get back to what worked so well early against Hampton (4-2), it will aim to put the finishing touches on a season filled with positive steps.
The Indians dominated the line of scrimmage throughout much of the first two quarters Friday, running 32 offensive plays compared to 10 for Hampton before the final two minutes of the half. In the end, though, costly turnovers and missed tackles on the perimeter allowed the game to slip away.
“I just want our kids to keep their heads up, keep their eye on the goal of just continually getting better each week and upping our compete level,” Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff said. “And we did that tonight, even though the scoreboard doesn’t look like it. That’s just the focus and those are just life lesson things that we’re trying to teach along the way.
“I’m not disappointed with where we’re at. Realistically, we’re competing with really good teams for three quarters. Obviously, I’d like to clean up the mistakes. Obviously, I’d like to be able to tackle better, play a little better on defense, execute things a little better on offense and not fumble the ball. But that’s where we’re at. We just have to get back, look at the film and get better.”
Indiana mounted a 13-play, 81 yard drive, capped by Zach Herrington’s 10-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the game. And after the Talbots knotted the score at 7-all, the Indians again appeared poised to drive the distance from their own 19-yard line before a pair of penalties ended the threat.
It all unraveled from there, beginning with a Hampton 61-yard punt return that gave the Talbots a lead they never relinquished.
On the first play of Indiana’s ensuing possession, Van Leer had his leg twisted in a pile while lead blocking.
Prior to being taken off of the field, Van Leer received well wishes from players and coaches from both sidelines, including Indiana’s entire roster.
Van Leer had already worked his way back from injury twice to rejoin the team. He suffered a hand injury during preseason camp that limited him to playing only at his starting safety position on defense in the season opener, and he had just been cleared to play Friday after a leg contusion had sidelined him since mid-September.
“He’s had three injuries this year and he fought himself back to get in tonight,” Overdorff said. “And he was not 100 percent, but you couldn’t have kept him off the field. And then he gets in on offense for one or two plays and gets injured. Life isn’t fair. If there’s one kid that doesn’t deserve to happen to, it’s him. I love him. Our coaches love him. His teammates love him. He’s just one of those kids that works his tail off.”
Van Leer started all 10 games at quarterback as a sophomore in 2019 despite not being groomed to step into the position prior to the varsity level. He battled with junior Devin Flint over summer for the spot this season and was expected to take over a running back role before his first injury.
“I don’t know where this program would be without Fox Van Leer,” Overdorff said. “I’m telling you, we had nobody else that could have went under center last year and took the lumps that he took last year. And maybe he used up all of his luck — I don’t know — but he went 10 games last year at free safety and quarterback and really just got beat up. That’s just the reality of what he went through as a sophomore.”
Hampton sandwiched touchdown drives around an Indiana three-and-out after the break to stretch its lead to 21, 28-7.
The Indians responded with an 80-yard drive, capped with Flint’s 12th rushing touchdown of the season from 8 yards out.
Flint and Herrington combined for 244 of Indiana’s 253 yards from scrimmage.
Flint led the Indians with 157 rushing yards, stretching his team-leading total to 787 on the year.
Herrington had 87 rushing yards and Korbin Wilson added 28.