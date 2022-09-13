It’s not an unusual story, a soccer coach seeing a player that might be able to help the football team as a kicker.
Todd Myers saw some promise in Tristan Redinger and took him up to the football field to try some kicks. Now the junior multi-sport athlete is the placekicker for the Indiana High School football team.
And he has delivered in dramatic fashion.
Indiana has won two straight games since adding a kicker to the roster. Redinger made his debut at home against Knoch on Sept. 2, and an up-and-down night ended with the kicker booting the game-winning extra point in a 32-31 double-overtime victory.
Redinger delivered that night on a third chance. He missed the two previous opportunities to win the game, including a kick that bounced off the upright. When coach Brad Wright gave him a third chance rather than try a two-point conversion, he was true on the last play of the game.
“That was my first game of kicking,” he said. “Making the first extra point brought confidence, but as I continued getting more chances I started to struggle. I was disappointed after I hit the upright in the first overtime, thinking there was not going to be another opportunity. Coach Wright’s confidence in me for the final kick gave me confidence to make the final kick.”
Last week, with Indiana trailing 22-20 at Shady Side Academy, quarterback Trevor Smith masterfully guided a drive to put his team in position to win the game. Redinger delivered, nailing a 25-yard field goal on the last play of the game for a 23-22 victory.
“Trevor’s command of that final drive,” he said, “putting our team into scoring position, gave me the opportunity and confidence to finish the job.”
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Travis Redinger and Tiffany Redinger
Plans after high school: Attend a four-year college for engineering.
Hobbies outside football: Soccer, basketball, baseball
Favorite school subject: Math
Food you refuse to eat: Mashed potatoes
Favorite video game: “Minecraft”
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? TikTok
Sports movie you’d recommend: “Waterboy” and “Sandlot”
Favorite sport: I play baseball, basketball, soccer and now football, and I enjoy competing in whatever sport I’m in at the time.
Favorite football teams, college and pro: Penn State and Steelers
When and why did you start playing football? I started this year because my soccer coach, Todd Myers, brought me up to the football field to kick for them.
Pregame rituals or superstitions: Listening to music.
Biggest inspiration: My parents
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would it be? My walk-up song is “Marchin’” by Mike Teezy.
What is your favorite part of competing? The feeling of winning with the team.
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana? Playing in a team atmosphere is rewarding.
Who’s the one defender on the team you’d hate to face? Isaac Nygren
What is something Coach Wright taught you that you always try to remember? Keep your head on the ball.
What are the goals for the rest of the season? I want to keep helping the team.
Where is your favorite place to compete? In any sport, I just want to be between the lines.