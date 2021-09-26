In his own words, Owen Putt would have been satisfied with a top-10 finish Saturday.
But as he approached the final half-mile of the race at the 12th annual Crimson Hawk Cross Country Invitational, Putt saw the race leader in his sights. Moreover, he saw an opportunity to go for the win and he went for it. And much to his surprise, he won.
The Indiana senior passed two runners over the final half-mile to win the boys’ varsity race with a time of 17 minutes, 59.3 seconds. Putt’s junior teammate Jonathan Berzonsky took fourth, Indiana placed its top five runners in the top 12 finishers, and the Indians took home the team title with 27 points.
“I’ve been getting over a sickness recently,” Putt said, “and I was just thinking to myself, ‘Well, I’ll just try to stay in the top 10.’ The second-place (runner) on our team (Berzonsky), I figured I was just going to stay with him.
“But then, on that hill over there (coming out of the woods), I realized they’re going too slow so I’ve got to speed up. Yeah, it feels really good to win a race of this magnitude.”
Sitting in third place with one loop remaining through the final stretch of woods of IUP’s South Campus course, Putt kicked it into another gear on the uphill ascent coming out of the woods. He came out of the woods leading the race, with only 300-400 yards remaining on the finishing straightaway.
“Usually, I take it down a little notch when I hit the hill because I’m not trying to go up and then slow down because I’m dead,” Putt said. “I want to maintain my speed the whole way up the hill so once you get to the top you can go. … I knew the second time we were coming out of the woods that I would have this long (flat) area. That’s when I knew I had to kick.”
Ligonier Valley’s Tucker Klotz finished second (18:03.3), Punxsutawney’s Andrew Barnoff placed third (18:17.6) and Berzonsky was fourth with a time of 18:20.0.
Indiana won the outright team title for the fourth time, having also done so in 2010, 2011 and 2018. The Indians also shared the title with Punxsutawney in 2012.
Not only did the Indians win, they achieved their goal of running in a tight pack. Their top five runners finished just 67 seconds apart.
Seth Weaver was seventh (18:35.8), Jacob Gill took eighth (18:39.9) and Charles Weber placed 12th (19:06.3).
“We’re pretty excited right now,” Berzonsky said. “Of course, here at IUP, it’s our county course, so we know it pretty well. … I think it’s good for us to get in a pack and learn how to run as one before we get into those bigger races. So I think these smaller races are going to help us prepare to run as a team rather than running as individuals.”
“This is our first first-place finish this year,” Putt said. “I know the last meet we should’ve done better — we got eighth — so we’re definitely seeing a lot of improvement so that’s a good sign.”
Kiski Area sophomore Eliza Miller won the girls’ race in a runaway, with her time of 19:32.9 beating the field by 1 minute, 50.6 seconds. Kiski won the girls’ team title with 38 points.
Indiana freshman Rachel Gill placed seventh (23:03.5) to lead the Indians to a fifth-place team finish.
Punxsutawney was second in the team standings, followed by Ligonier Valley in third and Penns Manor in fourth place.
Punxsutawney’s Amy Poole led the Chucks with a third-place finish (21:59.5), Clara Wallace was the highest finisher for Ligonier Valley (sixth, 22:44.2) and Penns Manor’s Savanna Orner led the Comets with a 20th place finish (24:16.9).
STINGERS TAKE SECOND IN HERSHEY: Promising sophomore Lydia Miller placed 20th with a time of 22:09.0, junior Reagan Ryen was 22nd (22:27.0) and the Marion Center girls’ team placed second in the Class 1A race at the PIAA Foundation Invitational in Hershey on Saturday.
The lone senior on the Stingers’ roster, Lilly Ryer placed 35th (23:03.0), and freshmen Brynnley Haggerty (56th, 23:52.0) and Mikayla Gatskie (58th, 24:00.0) rounded out the Stingers’ top five runners. Junior Maggie Hood finished one spot behind Gatskie in 59th (24:01.0).
The Stingers, the 2018 PIAA Class 1A champions, finished behind only Our Lady of Sacred Heart in the loaded 18-team field that featured many of the top programs in the state.
CRIMSON HAWK INVITATIONAL
At IUP South Campus Course
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS
1. Indiana 27 points, 2. Kiski Area 52, 3. Punxsutawney 75, 4. United 95, 5. River Valley 139, 6. Brentwood 162. Incomplete teams: Ligonier Valley, Moshannon Valley, North Clarion, Northern Potter, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, Richland, Westinghouse.
GIRLS
1. Kiski Area 38, 2. Punxsutawney 54, 3. Ligonier Valley 95, 4. Penns Manor 141, 5. Indiana 148, 6. Richland 156, 7. United 168, 8. North Clarion 169, 9. River Valley 198, 10. Purchase Line 205. Incomplete teams: Brentwood, Moshannon Valley, Northern Potter, Westinghouse.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS
1. Owen Putt, Indiana, 17 minutes, 59.3 seconds, 2. Tucker Klotz, Ligonier Valley, 18:03.3, 3. Andrew Barnoff, Punxsutawney, 18:17.6, 4. Jonathan Berzonsky, Indiana, 18:20.0, 5. Paul Roberts, Kiski Area, 18:20.3, 6. Evan Groce, Punxsutawney, 18:31.0, 7. Seth Weaver, Indiana, 18:35.8, 8. Jacob Gill, Indiana, 18:39.9, 9. Sean Russell, Westinghouse, 18:43.4, 10. Justin Tucker, Kiski Area, 18:43.8.
11. Colton Henning, United, 18:54.4, 12. Charles Weber, Indiana, 19:06.3, 13. William Berzonsky, Indiana, 19:11.9, 14. Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 19:18.4, 15. Hunter Heinack, Kiski Area, 19:21.7, 16. Kaine McFarland, North Clarion, 19:24.2, 17. Hunter Smathers, Indiana, 19:27.8, 18. Zachary George, Kiski Area, 19:28.1, 19. Aaron Wright, Purchase Line, 19:30.0, 20. Frankie Benko, River Valley, 19:37.4.
21. Wyatt Krogh, Kiski Area, 19:37.5, 22. Cruz Bradbury, Westinghouse, 19:39.6, 23. Aiden Thomas, North Clarion, 19:40.2, 24. Gabriel Fair, North Clarion, 19:45.6, 25. Chago Bradbury, Westinghouse, 20:00.6.
GIRLS
1. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 19:32.9, 2. Courtney Martin, Northern Potter, 21:23.5, 3. Amy Poole, Punxsutawney, 21:59.5, 4. Brynn Siegel, North Clarion, 22:02.7, 5. Savanna Hershberger, Unattached, 22:35.9, 6. Clara Wallace, Ligonier Valley, 22:44.2, 7. Lizeth Sesmas, Kiski Area, 22:44.3, 8. Tatiana Holt, Kiski Area, 22:54.2, 9. Rachel Gill, Indiana, 23:03.5, 10. Maddie Smith, Ligonier Valley, 23:08.7.
11. Taylor Roland, Kiski Area, 23:22.9, 12. Jordann Hicks, Punxsutawney, 23:27.8, 13. Emerson Davis, Indiana, 23:36.5, 14. Ava Barker, Brentwood, 23:38.5, 15. Paiton Steiner, United, 23:41.0, 16. Elizabeth Long, Punxsutawney, 23:43.4, 17. Rebecca Martin, Northern Potter, 23:52.5, 18. Laura Rittenhouse, Punxsutawney, 23:57.8, 19. Elizabeth Gianvito, Punxsutawney, 24:14.3, 20. Savanna Orner, Penns Manor, 24:16.9.
21. Ellie Hecker, Kiski Area, 24:19.3, 22. Ahna Stewart, Richland, 24:24.3, 23. Martha Deng, Brentwood, 24:28.2, 24. Alexandria Kepple, River Valley, 24:35.4, 25. Mikeayla Ryen, Purchase Line, 24:35.6.