Kyle Thome knows how to fill a void.
Pack it with gold.
The Indiana senior won two individual titles at the PIAA Swimming Championships in the Class 2A meet at Cumberland Valley High School on Friday and gained some redemption for last year’s lost opportunity when the meet was canceled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was frustrating because we were basically there already, and it was like, ‘Nope. Go home,’” Thome said. “It was very frustrating, and we were going to do some good things at that meet. We had some plans, but COVID ruined those. It’s nice to come back this year and get some redemption, and I’m proud I was able to accomplish those plans.”
It was a banner day for Indiana, which earned medals in five of the six events in which swimmers qualified. Thome won the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, and Isaac Griffith, also a senior, claimed a silver medal in the 100 butterfly and a fourth-place medal in the 100 breaststroke. Yana Noronha, a freshman, earned an eighth-place medal in the girls’ 100 breaststroke. The boys’ 200 freestyle relay team just missed a medal with a ninth-place finish.
“It was a very good day,” Indiana coach Garet Weston said, “both boys and girls, and I couldn’t be happier how everything went. It was a big day, and I couldn’t ask for anything better … and we’re coming home with some hardware.”
Thome opened his day on the relay team with Griffith and freshman Alex Bauer and Jacob Killiam. They finished 0.32 seconds out of eighth place. Thome followed in the next event, the 200 freestyle, after going all-out int he relay.
“I feel like it was a good warm-up to the 200,” he said.
Thome, the top seed, took the lead in the first 50 of the 200 freestyle with a split of 23.06 seconds. He maintained the lead in the next 50 and pulled away over the last 100, clocking in at 1:39.74 to improve on his school record and crack 1:40 for the first time.
“We try to train that third 50 of that race all the time,” Weston said. “That’s probably the most important part of that race. He was able to bring that 50 home, and from there it was his race to lose. He couldn’t have swam better.”
“At the beginning of it,” Thome said, “I was thinking, ‘OK, you can do this.’ And that last 100 I just went all out.”
The 500 freestyle was another matter. It was tight, particularly for a race of that length, and Thome out-touched RJ Farina of Notre Dame Green Pond by 0.08 seconds at 4:40.22.
“He got off to a little slower start than we wanted,” Weston said. “Most of the race he was a little behind, nothing more than half a body length at most. He kept pushing and it came down to a photo finish, and he just out-touched him, luckily.”
“It wasn’t as good a race as I wanted it to be,” Thome said. “I didn’t do quite as well as I wanted to. I was little off on my times for the 50s — the pace was slower — and it was more up and done rather than the straight line like I wanted it to be. It was a good race and really close at end, and I’m just excited I won.”
Thome followed Rachel Zilinskas (2010) as Indiana’s only state champion in swimming. He is the first to win two.
“It’s never been done before,” Weston said. “That’s obviously amazing and talks to his hard work and work ethic. It’s pretty tough to win two events in the same day at the PIAA level. He puts the hard work in, and I’m very happy for him.”
Making the feat all the more impressive is that in came in a single day. Past meets were conducted over two days, with preliminaries the first day followed by finals on the second. COVID protocols forced the PIAA to condense the meet into one day and limit qualifiers to district champions and eight swimmers in each event statewide with the next-best times.
“That’s the other thing, swimming all these events on one day when it was always two days,” Weston said. “It’s two days for a reason because it’s hard on the kids, and to be able to do all those events in one day and come out on top in both individuals is pretty special.”
Griffith tied for second in the 100 butterfly with Bloomsburg’s Bryant Lacroix at 50.54. Belle Vernon’s Ian Shahan won in 48.77, not long after breaking the state record in the 50 freestyle at 20 seconds flat.
He was fourth in the 100 breaststroke at 59.53. Big Springs’ Matthew Raudabaugh won in 57.83.
“He was coming off one of his lifetime-best meets at WPIALs ... and to just be able to follow that up with another stronger performance is a great accomplishment for Isaac,” Weston said. “He came in seeded second and got second and came in seeded fourth and got fourth. He took care of business and ended his career on a good note as well.”
A freshman started the day on a positive note for Indiana. Noronha tied for eighth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:06.81.
“Coming here was all new to her,” Weston said. “She’s been in big meets with USA Swimming, but the PIAA thing was all new to her. She kind of kicked our day off with a good start. She swam just slightly off her seed time, but it couldn’t have been a much day in terms of where she was seeded and where she finished. I give her credit. There are a lot of nerves coming to these meets. She’s been part of those bigger meets so she had a pretty good idea what to expect, and she just had a great performance.”
Thome and Griffith plan to swim at IUP, where Kyle’s older brother, Cole, swims. Cole, like Kyle this year, was a double WPIAL champion, but he didn’t get the chance to swim in the state meet last season.
“”We lost some kids, and some kids lost a year, no doubt about that,” Weston said. “We lost a good chance on some relays. We had strong relays last year. This makes that void and hurt from last year much easier.”