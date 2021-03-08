Kyle Thome was frustrated last year at this time when he came up a little short in the 500 freestyle at the WPIAL Swimming Championships.
He left it all in the pool on Saturday.
Thome won the 500 freestyle in convincing fashion in his senior year at Indiana High and emerged with two championships at Upper St. Clair High School by defending his title in the 200 freestyle.
“Being able to win two WPIAL titles is a great accomplishment,” Indiana coach Garet Weston said. “One frustration last year was that he was leading the 500 most way of the and got caught at the end. This time he swam a very strong race and was able to win it pretty well.”
Thome entered the 500 freestyle as the second seed at 4:55.18 and won by six seconds in 4:41.85, more than 13 seconds better than his seed time.
“That’s a good statement for him going into states, and we’re looking forward to what he can do there,” Weston said. “If I’m looking at things correctly, he should be seeded first going into states.”
Thome took the 200 freestyle in a school-record time of 1:41.13, 4½ seconds better than his seed time and.
“He definitely had some strong performances in both of his events,” Weston said. “Our main goal was to get into the state meet so we definitely accomplished that. Now we’re looking forward to states and improving those times a little bit.”
All champions from the PIAA’s 12 districts advance to the state meet. In addition, the swimmers with the top eight times in each event advance, but those aren’t calculated until all the district meets are completed. The state meet is March 19 at Cumberland Valley High School.
Weston figures Indiana will send at least three swimmers to the state meet, with senior Isaac Griffith and freshman Yana Noronha joining Thome.
Griffith finished second in the 100 butterfly at 50.55, breaking his own school record and chopping four seconds off his seed time. He was third in the 100 breaststroke at 59.51, an event in which he was seeded eighth at 1:04.52.
“Isaac dropped a bunch of time in both events,” Weston said. “Hands down, this is the best meet he’s ever had in relation to where he was seeded and where he finished. His 100 fly time is a lifetime best by almost two seconds. To go 50.5 is a great accomplishment for him. The 100 breast, we’ve always tried to figure out where his second event is, and the last meet, where looked at where his time was and decided to give it a try, and he ended up going sub-1, and that’s a surprise and an accomplishment as well.”
Noronha was seeded first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:06.58 but settled for second at 1:06.21, 0.18 seconds behind the winner.
“She had a great swim,” Weston said, “she just got out-touched at the end. We wanted her to be able to take away a championship, but she’ll have another shot at state so we’ll look forward to that.”
The boys’ 200 medley relay team also has a chance to advance with a fourth-place time of 1:40.40. That team consists of freshmen Alex Bauer and Jacob Killiam and Griffith and Thome.
The 400 freestyle relay team, which consists of the same swimmers in a different order, finished sixth at 3:22.73.
In other girls’ events, the girls’ 200 freestyle relay team consisting of Maggie Bennett, Lily Cunningham, Hunter Fanella and Noronha finished third in 1:42.22. The same quartet placed fifth in the 400 freestyle events at 3:47.88.
Indiana’s contingent consisted of 16 swimmers — eight boys and girls.
“Overall, it was a great meet for everyone,” Weston said. “All but one swimmer had time drops so it was a great performance by all, and we’re looking forward to the PIAA meet.”