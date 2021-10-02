SAXONBURG — It was a good day to be a running back Friday night at Knoch High School.
Indiana (3-3) and Knoch (2-4) combined for 496 rushing yards as the Knights defeated the Indians, 27-26, for their first conference win in 12 games Friday night in WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference action.
“Couldn’t be prouder of those kids tonight,” Knoch coach Brandon Mowry said. “They hung in there and continued to do the things we’ve done all year, but we put everything together. It just shows if everyone does their job, we are going to be pretty good.”
Knoch continued playing musical chairs at quarterback as Carson Kosecki got the start with the first two drives of the game. Mowry eventually turned to Keagan Fraser as the signal caller to get their first offensive points of the game in the second quarter.
“It’s just one of those things where we are trying to see who has the hot hand,” Mowry said. “With Keagan back there we can get an extra blocker and just trying to keep them off balance a little bit.”
The Indians got out to a slow start with back-to-back fumbles on their first two possessions, one of which was returned 20 yards by Gavin McGowan for the game’s first points.
They were able to settle down in the second quarter, after Devin Flint ran in his first of two touchdowns on the day, but a Brock Miller missed point after put Indiana down a path of more miscues.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff said. “Can’t turn the ball over and give up seven points to start the game. They took care of the football and we didn’t and we didn’t execute on our extra points. Any of those things are different the games probably different.”
Both teams exchanged two touchdowns each in the second quarter, but the missed PAT and failed two-point tries kept Indiana one step behind.
Fraser and Flint both scored again in the third, while Flint added his third rushing touchdown in the fourth to make it a one possession game.
“I was probably more worried about this game coming in than any game that we’ve played yet,” Overdorff said. “They’ve run this offense in the past, they know how to defend it. We’re really limited in the pass game obviously and we needed to execute that in the end and we didn’t.”
It then became a battle of bleeding the clock for the Knights in the fourth.
With a little under three minutes to play in the fourth, Knoch was prepared to punt the ball away and give Indiana a chance.
On the punt, however, Brendan Tristani muffed the snap and was almost taken down as a Little Indian defender came in the block the punt.
Tristani collected himself and was then able to break free for a 22-yard gain and a first down.
“When he took off with the ball I thought, oh, Lord, here we go,” Mowry said. “My thoughts are after he got the first down, just hang on to the ball and go down. Very heads up play.”
The first down allowed Knoch to bleed more clock before eventually punting the ball away.
Knoch left Indiana four seconds, which was enough for one play that fell incomplete which allowed Knoch to secure it’s second win overall of the season.
Indiana plays host to Highlands next week.