PLUM — Indiana fell off the horse and couldn’t catch up Friday night.
And by the time the Indians began gaining ground, all efforts were forged in vain against a clock that also kept on running at Plum High School.
Plum used just eight plays to build a 28-0 first-quarter lead with the help of two early takeaways. And the Mustangs withstood a short-lived Indiana rally to deal the Indians a 48-10 mercy-rule shortened defeat in a WPIAL Class 4A Great Allegheny Conference football game.
The fast-paced Mustangs scored touchdowns spanning 67, 21, 80, 62 and 30 yards in the first half — each on short passes or runs outside the hash marks — while taking a 34-10 advantage into the locker room.
“We just didn’t show up,” Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff said. “We looked like we were afraid or something. We didn’t want to hit anybody. We didn’t tackle anybody. And they came out and put the ball in their skill guys’ hands in space, and we were physically unable to tackle them. We made them look a whole lot better than they really are, although they’re pretty good. Don’t get me wrong — they’re very talented, and they’re bigger, faster and stronger than us — but we just looked like we were playing timid early on.”
Indiana (0-2) will have a chance to set the tone on its home turf for the first time next Friday, when the Indians play host to Greensburg Salem (1-1) at Andy Kuzneski Field.
The Golden Lions followed up a 36-13 Week 1 loss to Plum (2-0) with a narrow 13-12 victory over Knoch on Friday. It was the 700th victory in program history.
But while the Indians are brooding over their first look at the Mustangs, who dropped down from Class 5A this year, they will be seeking revenge in a budding rivalry with Greensburg Salem. The Golden Lions defeated Indiana in each of the last two regular-season finales in the former Big Eight Conference.
Given the progress made throughout their most recent outing, the Indians believe another step forward is just days away.
“We just had to play tougher,” Indiana junior offensive tackle and linebacker Jacob McCracken said. “We weren’t in the right mindset at the time. They got few quick ones. We just have to contain and get tougher. Good things are coming next week.”
“Missed tackles, we’ve got to improve that,” senior two-way lineman Gavin Millen said. “It’s just time. I think we’ll definitely get it. We’re improving a lot of things and we’ll be ready to play next week.”
Indiana junior quarterback Devin Flint snapped the shutout early in the second quarter with a 84-yard keeper up the middle, fending off nearly ever defender in a scrum before spinning out and breaking free. He finished with 139 rushing yards on 21 carries, giving him a team-high 250 yards on the season, and had 30 passing yards in his second career start.
He showed you why he’s there tonight.”
Zach Herrington rushed 18 times for 87 yards, and Garrison Dougherty added 26 yards.
After Plum answered on the following possession to take a 34-7 lead, Indiana mounted a 12-play drive to close the first half, stalling at the Mustangs’ 12-yard line before senior kicker Josh Glaser drilled 29-yard field goal as time expired.
The Mustangs forced consecutive punts and scored on back-to-back drives to open the second half and force the 35-point mercy rule that continuously runs the clock.
Plum needed only 36 seconds after the opening kickoff to break the game open, sandwiching a pair of one-play touchdown drives around an Indiana fumble on the Indians’ first play from scrimmage to take a 14-0 lead.
Mustangs senior quarterback Ryan Hubner passed for 235 yards and four touchdowns and added a 62-yard touchdown run.