Indiana was getting defensive over speculation that its season was slipping through the cracks.
Very little slipped by Jacob McCracken and the Indians when they returned home Friday night.
Indiana parlayed a 22-0 first-half shutout into a dominant fourth-quarter stand after a pair of miscues allowed WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference foe Highlands to draw within one score. And McCracken doubled down with back-to-back sacks in Rams territory to help seal a 29-14 homecoming victory for the Indians at Andy Kuzneski Field.
The win snapped a two-game section losing streak for Indiana (4-3, 2-2 conference), which limited Highlands to just one first down in the first half and 157 total yards.
“After the last couple weeks, we fought hard and scrapped, and it was a big disappointment,” Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff said. “We had to be resilient, which is one of our core values, and the kids did that. We came ready to play, we took care of the ball for the most part, made some big plays in the first half, especially when they presented themselves.
“We kind of let them back into the football game a little bit, but our kids didn’t quit and finished a big drive there at the end to put it away. But our defense is kind of the story of the night. They kind of had an explosive offense coming in. … Our defensive staff and coach Bill Waryck again had an unbelievable game plan. He called the right defenses at the right time and our kids executed it.”
Indiana needed one more key response from its defense Friday after Highlands (4-3, 1-3) scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns in just over two minutes to draw within eight points, 22-14.
The Rams blocked an Indiana punt after forcing a three-and-out on the Indians’ opening possession of the second half and scored from 28 yards out on the next play. And after Indiana senior quarterback Devin Flint tossed an interception on the first play of the ensuing drive, Highlands quarterback Chandler Thimons capped a four-play series with his second touchdown pass of the day.
The Indians offense sputtered one last time, turning the ball over on downs at the Highlands 28 yard line early in the fourth quarter. But their defense came up with the final stands, forcing a quick three-on-out on runs to nowhere as McCracken dragged Thimons to the turf on second and third down.
McCracken was named the winner of the Scott Zellem Memorial Award, given annually to Indiana’s most valuable player on homecoming, while captaining a defense that routinely made camp in the Rams’ backfield and eliminated the passing game in the secondary.
“I got the outside,” the 6-foot-3 senior linebacker recalled. “He tried to push me out farther and the quarterback tried to run inside where I went. I shoved him off of me and made two amazing plays. It felt awesome.
“I loved the atmosphere. It’s an amazing feeling to have a win like this.”
Indiana forged the final score on its next possession with a 10-play, 61-yard drive on the ground. And it ended the game in victory formation after a pair of key broken-up passes by defensive back Blake Hodak and a clinching interception by Isaac Nygren on Thimons’ final attempt.
“The defense was lights out tonight,” Overdorff said. “We got some pressure on the quarterback with Jake, who had a huge night and has had a huge season. He’s our heart and soul on defense, so it’s good to see him win the Scott Zellam Award. It’s well deserved.
“We executed and took care of the football. If we do that every week, we can play with anybody. If we clean up the mistakes, we can play with anybody. It’s just a big homecoming win for us and a big night for Indiana.”
Flint paced Indiana’s offense with a team-high 94 rushing yards, including a 25-yard quarterback draw on 3-and-14 that kept the Indians’ final drive alive and helped set up his own game-clinching touchdown from 14 yards out three plays later.
Senior back Korbin Wilson snapped a scoreless tie midway through the second quarter with a 10-yard run that put Indiana ahead 6-0.
And on Indiana’s following possession, junior Liam McFarlane lobbed a 15-yard touchdown to sophomore Anthony Kowchuck on a halfback pass before adding the two-point conversion that increased the lead to 14.
Finally, just a minute later, an Owen Clifford sack forced a Highlands punt, which Nygren blocked and Zach Herrington recovered for a 3-yard scoop and score as Indiana took a commanding three-touchdown lead into the locker room.
It proved to be just the spark that Indiana needed — and anticipated — entering the break.
“The blocked punt for the touchdown, we really thought on tape that we could get one,” Overdorff said. “He hadn’t really snapped the ball three times in a row well. And Coach Mike Weaver said, “Do you want to go get it?” And I said, “They’re due, man. Let’s go get it.” And we got it, and it put us up big at half 22-0. And I think they were surprised by that. I don’t think they were ready to be in that kind of a situation going in the half.”
Herrington had 73 rushing yards for Indiana, and Wilson chipped in 41.
The Indians enter the final three-game stretch of the regular season in a three-way tie for third place with Greensburg Salem and Plum in the league standings.
And it won’t be a smooth road to end on, with a trip to undefeated Hampton (7-0, 4-0) next on deck Friday.
“They’re the best team we’ll have faced yet, and they prove that week in and week out,” Overdorff said. “So it will be a big challenge, a long bus ride. But we’re going to enjoy this one.”