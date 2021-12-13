Indiana returned to the basketball court a day later than expected and won two games in its tipoff tournament on Saturday.
Indiana edged Latrobe, 5-3, and beat Marion Center, 62-24, a day after its opener against Perry Traditional Academy was canceled due to a COVID issue in the visitor’s program.
Indiana, 8-10 overall and 5-7 in WPIAL Class-5A Section 2 last year, has high expectations this season with multiple experienced players returning. Foremost, Eve Fiala, a 6-foot-4 Division I product, returned for her junior season after missing last season. The Indians have four starters, including three-year starting guard Hope Cook, an IUP commit.
Fiala produced 16.4 points and 14.5 rebounds per game as a freshman. She has received multiple offers from Division I programs, including Mississippi State, Michigan State, Pitt, Penn State and Maryland.
“She told me all summer that she was coming back,” second-year coach Otto Peterson said. “She didn’t play at all last season and just a little bit over the summer, so we are excited to get her some action. Plus, she is a great girl, and her teammates accepted her with open arms”.
Senior Lizzy Lubold, juniors Mia Ciocca, Emily Madey and Katie Kovalchick as well as sophomore Isabella Antonacci round out the starting five and key reserves who will all see time.
With first-game jitters out of the way, Peterson is ready to show what his team is about.
“We have a loaded schedule this season and section will be tough again,” Peterson said. “We have Chartiers Valley and Moon and picked up a game with a strong team in Virginia. To get to where we want, we have to play good teams.”
In the tournament’s matinee, Indiana rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit by scoring the final 12 points of the game. A WPIAL Class 5A playoff semifinalist one season ago, Latrobe also returns four starters from and figures to be among the favorites in Section 4.
The Wildcats’ Camille Dominick drained her fifth 3-point shot of the night to give the visitors a 50-41 lead with just 3:50 remaining. Dominick finished with 19 points to lead the Wildcats.
A timeout by Peterson stopped Latrobe’s momentum swing and provided an immediate spark for Indiana.
Following the timeout, Antonacci found Kovalchick under the basket for a layup and foul. Kovalchick converted on the three-point play, cutting into Latrobe’s lead to 50-45 with 2:27 to play.
A Latrobe turnover followed by a key 3-point field goal from Mia Ciocca with 1:01 remaining brought Indiana to within one point, 50-49.
An offensive foul by Dominick returned the ball back to Indiana with less than a minute to play. Indiana went inside to Fiala, who converted a layup to give Indiana its first lead since early in the third quarter.
Indiana’s defense forced Latrobe to turn the ball over on a third straight possession, and Kovalchick was fouled after swiping Latrobe’s Elle Snyder on her drive to the basket with 14 seconds to play. The junior hit both free throws to extend Indiana’s advantage to 53-50.
“It was our first game, and we did start with a little rust,” Peterson said. “But our defense came through at the end and we hit the shots when we needed to.
“I knew we had another run in us down after being down by nine late in the game. “Whether you win those games or not, it’s just the luck of the draw. I’m really proud of our girls for their first game and excited to see where we can go from here.”
Indiana was dominant in the paint with both forwards topping double digits. Kovalchick led they way with 16 points. Fiala added 13 points and secured 13 rebounds and blocked multiple shots.
Ciocca was the third Indiana player to score in double figures, adding 10 points on four field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Latrobe’s Anne Rafferty, also an IUP recruit, was the other Wildcats player to reach double figures with 10.
Against Marion Center, Cook scored 17 points. Cook drilled three 3-pointers and scored 10 points in helping Indiana build a 43-16 halftime lead. Antonacci made three 3-pointers.
Four Indiana starters landed in double digits, including Antonacci (15), Fiala (11) and Kovalchick (10).
Lydia Miller led Marion Center with 11 points. Kaelee Elkin totaled nine points.
Indiana plays at Fox Chapel on Thursday, and Marion Center visits River Valley on Tuesday.
UNITED 51, LAKEVIEW 35: After outlasting Windber, 46-40, on Friday, United cruised past Lakeview to claim the championship at Windber’s tournament.
Sophomore Delaney Perone took home the tournament MVP honor after posting 29 points over the weekend, including 18 against Windber. Senior Jordyn Travis made the all-tournament team with 17 points.
The Lions flexed their depth in both games, with scoring coming throughout their lineup. Each of the eight girls that saw playing time scored.
United inched past Windber on Friday. The Lions held a 25-13 lead coming out of the half but were outscored 13-4 in the third to make it a three-point game. The Ramblers continued to battle into the final quarter but failed to complete a comeback.
Gina Gaye led Windber with 14 points, including two 3-pointers.
The Lions put up an outstanding first half against Lakeview on Saturday, going up 30-17 at the end of two periods. The 13-point lead proved vital for United because Lakeview held the Lions to 17 points in the second half.
Travis led the Lions with 12 points.
United begins visits Purchase Line on Tuesday.
RIVER VALLEY 63, WEST SHAMOKIN 26: Freshman Ava Perischetti racked up 45 points over the weekend as River Valley defeated Nazareth Prep, 68-16, and West Shamokin to take home the Leechburg tournament crown.
The Panthers dominated Nazareth Prep on Friday, outscoring the Saints 40-11 at the half. River Valley held Nazareth to just five points in the second half.
Ten Panthers scored, with Perischetti leading the way with 15 points. Abby Pynos also chipped in seven points and seven blocked shots.
River Valley repeated the process with West Shamokin on Saturday, allowing just three Wolves to score and holding them to single digits in each quarter.
The Panthers scored the fist 20 points of the game and held a commanding 44-10 halftime lead.
Perischetti led River Valley with 30 points, including four 3-pointers, to go with five assists and four steals. Abby Pynos added eight points and four blocks.
For the Wolves, senior Lexie Young had 11 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Lily Jordan also had 11 points and five rebounds.
Perishetti was named the tournament MVP, while teammate Isabel Pynos was named to the all-tourney team.
Both teams play Tuesday. River Valley welcomes Marion Center, and West Shamokin visits Northern Cambria.
PURCHASE LINE 56, CHESTNUT RIDGE 27: Senior Abby Goss notched a double-double as Purchase Line dominated Chestnut Ridge to win the Lions’ tipoff tournament.
The Red Dragons grabbed a 24-7 lead after the first quarter, extended it to 36-14 by halftime and continued the onslaught into the second half. Purchase Line held the Lions to just two points in the third quarter before being outscored 11-8 in the fourth.
Three seniors led the way for Purchase Line’s championship title: Goss, Bethany Smith and Madison Scales. Smith score 17 points and added nine rebounds, Scalese put up 16 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Goss scored 10 points and collected 10 rebounds.
Scalese was named tournament MVP and Smith was selected to the all-tourney team.
Purchase Line plays host to Untied on Tuesday.