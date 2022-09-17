MARS — The Fightin’ Planets of Mars used a well-balanced attack to beat up on Indiana, 37-0, in the WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference opener for both teams Friday night in a matchup of first-year coaches.
The Indians failed to execute on offense in what proved to be a long night.
“We couldn’t sustain a drive on offense, couldn’t hit any big plays and lacked the ability to execute even on our first few plays of the game on offense that we planned for,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said. “We also put our defense in tough situations all night giving their offense short fields to work with. Mars is a quality football team.”
Mars’ Eric Kasperowicz is the first new head coach for the program in 30 years. He brought more of a focus on passing the ball versus the run-heavy offense Mars used in the past. The head coach’s son, also named Eric, had a solid game, rushing for 63 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for 67 yards and a TD.
After Indiana fizzled out with its first possession, Mars marched down for a field goal.
The first quarter ended with an amazing touchdown catch by Adam Rohrabaugh. Mars finished the first half with three more unanswered touchdowns and was firing on all cylinders. Indiana couldn’t keep up with the offensive tempo of Mars and its mix of run and pass.
The second half started with a solid return by Mars to the Indiana 28. Mars scored on a 27-yard run from workhorse running back Evan Wright, who surpassed 100 yards for the fourth straight game.
Indiana could not get any momentum going. Garrison Dougherty had a few nice runs, and the defense managed to intercept Kasperowicz twice — by Trevor Smith and Isaac Nygren — but the offense failed to convert on any of the opportunities.
“Our defense played tremendous, played physical, and managed to keep them off-balance,” the Mars coach said. “I’m proud of the blocking by our offensive line and receivers. This was a huge shutout win for our team.”
“They are a very good football team, which we expected,” Nygren said. “We had some missed assignments and mental mistakes that led to some of their big plays on offense. I felt like we were off tonight.”
Defensively for Mars, it felt like there was a galaxy of planets swarming on Indiana all night. Mars tipped several passes and had some well-timed blitzes that helped keep Smith in check.
“We had a lot of respect for Indiana’s quarterback coming into tonight’s game,” Coach Kasperowicz said. “We saw his ability on film and knew he accounted for about half of Indiana’s rush attempts so far this season.”
Indiana plays host to Highlands on Friday.
“We have to shake off this loss and get ready for Highlands,” Dougherty said.