Indiana surged into first place in WPIAL Class 5A Section 2A with a 48-26 victory at Mars in high school girls’ basketball action Thursday night.
The Indians racked up their fifth straight win and took over first place ahead of Mars, which fell to 14-4 overall 7-2 in the section. Indiana, which beat Armstrong the previous evening, improved to 12-3 and 7-1.
Indiana grabbed a 17-6 lead in the first quarter and nursed a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter. The Indians took firm control while outscoring Mars 16-6 in the final period.
Eve Fiala scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds on a night when Mars held Indiana’s other forward, Katie Kovalchick, to three points.
Hope Cook buried two 3-point field goals to fuel the early surge, and Bella Antonacci also made one and converted two free throws. Fiala scored the other six points in the period.
Antonacci finished with nine points, raked in nine rebounds and handed out three assists. Cook also registered nine points on three 3s.
Defensively, Indiana held Mars to single figures in each period, and no Fightin’ Planet reached double figures.
“We played really good defense,” Indiana coach Otto Peterson said. “Mia Ciocca had a great defensive game. She was everywhere. We’re getting better. As long as we play good defense and take care of the ball we’ll be fine.”
Indiana managed only 15 points in the middle periods but held Mars to 14 in that span.
“It was a good team effort defensively. It’s a big win for us. We’re all alone at the top. We’ll give them a day off (today) and we go down to Seton Hill to play Southmoreland.”
Indiana tips off at 4 p.m. Sunday at Seton Hill University in Greensburg. The Indians return to section play Monday at home against Kiski Area.
HOMER-CENTER 61, PURCHASE LINE 38: Seven players reached the scoring column for Homer-Center as the Wildcats cruised past Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game for their eighth straight victory.
Homer-Center connected on four 3-pointers in a 21-9 first quarter and grabbed a 31-19 halftime lead. The Wildcats continued to pile on the points in the second half, outscoring the Red Dragons 30-19.
Four Wildcats reached double figures. Macy Sardone, a junior shooting guard, posted 15 points, and Marlee Kochman, a senior guard, compiled 13 points, including three of Homer-Center’s six 3s. Molly Kosmack, a junior power forward, tallied 12 points, and Anna Cutshall, a junior guard, rounded out double-digit scorers with 10.
Madison Scalese, a senior guard, scored a game-high 17 points for Purchase Line. Bethany Smith, a senior guard/forward, put up 13.
Both teams play today. Homer-Center (13-3) takes on West Shamokin at home, and Purchase Line (10-6) welcomes Northern Cambria for Senior Night.
WINCHESTER THURSTON 75, APOLLO-RIDGE 45: Winchester Thurston defeated Apollo-Ridge by 30 points to deliver the Vikings their third loss of the season in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game.
The Bears jumped out to a 33-17 lead after the first two quarters and outscored the Vikings 42-28 in the second half.
Sophie Yard, a sophomore shooting guard, led Apollo-Ridge with 16 points, and Brinley Toland, a junior guard, scored 13.
Winchester Thurston’s Nadia Moore led all scorers with 31 points. Sky Still followed with 20.
Apollo-Ridge (2-2, 11-3) welcomes Ellis on Monday for a section game.
BOYS
WEST SHAMOKIN 70, HOMER-CENTER 52: West Shamokin celebrated Senior Night by shooting past Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Trevor Smulik, a 6-foot-5 senior, had the biggest night, pouring in 35 points. He converted 10 2-point field goals, four 3s and went 3-for-4 at the free throw line. He posted a double-double with 14 rebounds.
Bo Swartz, the Wolves’ senior point guard, scored 20 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Lou Swartz came up with eight rebounds to go with nine points, and Niko Buffone snagged seven rebounds.
“We really appreciate everything our seniors have done for our program,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said.
The Wolves did major damage during the first and third quarters, scoring 44 points with 23 coming in the opening period when they opened up a 15-point lead.
Austin Zenisek scored 12 points and Casey Harper chipped in 10 for Homer-Center.
West Shamokin (9-6) plays at United on Monday. United had its 13-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 62-50 loss to once-beaten Conemaugh Township in a non-conference game.
Homer-Center (2-13) visits Redbank Valley on Monday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 54, MARION CENTER 33: Cambria Heights scored 14 points in each of the final three quarters to rout Marion Center for the Highlanders’ fifth straight win and the Stingers’ fifth consecutive loss in a Heritage Conference game.
The Highlanders led 26-15 at halftime and outscored the Stingers 28-18 in the second half.
Cambria Heights’ Quintin Mazenko, a senior point guard, amassed a game-high 17 points. Nathan Wholaver, a senior guard/forward, tallied 10.
Evan Risinger, a sophomore point guard, led Marion Center with 11 points.
The Highlanders doubled up on the field goals against the Stingers, 20-10.
Both teams are back in Heritage Conference action Monday. Cambria Heights (10-5) visits Purchase Line, and Marion Center (4-13) travels to River Valley.
LOCAL SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S SCORES BOYS
Armstrong 52, Slippery Rock 45 Cambria Heights 54, Marion Center 33 Conemaugh Township, United 50 Keystone 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45 Pine-Richland 58, Allderdice 44 Steel Valley 55, South Allegheny 52 Uniontown 79, Brownsville 68 West Shamokin 70, Homer-Center 52 Windber 64, Conemaugh Valley 50
GIRLS
Blacklick Valley 68, Meyersdale 60 Carlynton 47, Northgate 29 Cochranton 42, Saegertown 32 Forest Hills 58, Central Martinsburg 49 Homer-Center 61, Purchase Line 38 Indiana 48, Mars 26 Johnstown Christian 55, Harmony 25 Kennedy Catholic 73, Jamestown 14 Knoch 62, Derry 25 Lakeview 63, Sharon 20 New Castle 70, Ambridge 53 Norwin 56, North Allegheny 31 Otto-Eldred 53, Cameron County 21 Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, Neshannock 39 Penn-Trafford 53, Butler 45 Quaker Valley 47, Hopewell 43 Seton-LaSalle 65, Frazier 28 Shanksville-Stoneycreek 58, Shade 24 Sharpsville 66, Titusville 13 South Fayette 59, Moon 50 St. Joseph 52, Leechburg 15 Union City 43, Youngsville 28 Williamsburg 58, Mount Union 22 Winchester Thurston 75, Apollo-Ridge 45
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 54, MARION CENTER 33
Marion Center — 33
Dak.Bracken 2 2-2 6, Daw.Bracken 1 0-0 3, Lynn 2 3-6 7, Risinger 3 5-6 11, Petlof 2 0-0 4, Ploskunak 0 2-2 4, Totals 10 12-16 33
Cambria Heights — 54
C.Whiteford 3 3-3 9, Wholaver 4 2-3 10, B.Whiteford 2 1-2 5, Lamb 2 2-4 6, Mazenko 7 1-1 17, Burkey 0 1-2 1, Totals 20 10-15 54
Marion Center 9 6 6 12 — 33
Cambria Heights 12 14 14 14 — 54
3-point field goals: Mazenko 2, Ford 2, Daw.Bracken.
WEST SHAMOKIN 70, HOMER-CENTER 52
Homer-Center — 52
Jon.Arone 0 1-3 1, Zenisek 3 4-4 12, Harper 4 0-2 10, Palmer 1 3-4 5, Hurd 0 2-2 2, Jax.Arone 0 0-0 0, Alexander 2 3-5 7, Coy 1 0-0 3, Totals 16 14-20 52
West Shamokin — 70
Smulik 14 3-4 35, B.Swartz 10 0-0 20, Stover 0 0-0 0, Hayes 0 2-3 2, McCullough 1 0-0 2, L.Swartz 4 1-2 9, Buffone 0 0-0 0, Hatch-Cousins 1 0-0 2, Totals 30 6-9 70
Homer-Center 8 16 12 16 — 52
West Shamokin 23 15 21 11 — 70
3-point field goals: Zenisek 2, Harper 2, Krejocic, Coy, Smulik 4. GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
INDIANA 48, MARS 26
Indiana — 48
Cook 3 0-0 9, Kovalchick 1 1-2 4, Fiala 8 0-1 16, Ciocca 1 2-2 4, Antonacci 2 4-4 9, Lubold 1 2-2 4, S.Madey 1 0-0 3, Totals 17 9-11 48
Mars — 26
McDole 2 0-0 5, Vargo 0 0-0 0, Black 3 0-0 8, Pelaia 2 0-0 5, Donnelly 0 3-4 3, Atwell 2 0-2 5, Totals 9 3-6 26
Indiana 17 6 9 16 — 48
Mars 6 8 6 6 — 26
3-point field goals: Cook 3, Antonacci, S.Madey, Black 2, McDole, Pelaia, Atwell.
HOMER-CENTER 61, PURCHASE LINE 38
Purchase Line — 38
Smith 6 0-4 13, Scalese 7 3-4 17, Hopkins 0 1-2 1, Layden 3 1-2 7, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Totals 16 5-12 38
Homer-Center — 61
Sharp 1 0-0 2, Elliott 2 0-0 5, Kuchman 4 2-2 13, Sardone 3 7-11 15, Kosmack 5 2-2 12, Cutshall 2 0-0 4, Fabin 5 0-2 10, Totals 22 11-17 61
Purchase Line 9 10 13 6 — 38
Homer-Center 21 10 21 9 — 61
3-point field goals: Kuchman 3, Sardone 2, Smith, Elliott.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING