Compared with similar recent finishes, Indiana’s season might not appear to be a success.
The product on the field in 2020 told a different story.
And despite chasing the clock one last time with a furious rally that fell short, the Indians left Andy Kuzneski Field on Friday night proud not only of their effort in a 34-22 loss to playoff-bound Mars, but also of numerous steps forward for a program reshaping its image.
“We knew what we were going up against and that’s what gave us the drive that we needed to stay in the game,” Indiana senior linebacker Gavin Bernard said. “We improved a lot throughout the season. We had lot of young guys, a lot of things to overcome, a lot of early injuries through the season. But we fought through it and we stuck together as a team.”
Indiana ends its truncated season at 2-5 in the WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference, but it wasn’t a sixth consecutive losing record that defined the Indians.
Rather, it was marked improvement shown while competing in each game, particularly the last.
Although Mars (6-1) was already assured second place in the conference and a playoff berth, the Fightin’ Planets were seeking momentum after a sluggish regular-season finish led to a first-round loss last season.
The Indians answered the visitors’ plans by driving 61 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession and all but smothering Mars’ offense while forging a 7-all tie at the half. The Fightin’ Planets finally responded after the break with a trio of rushing touchdowns in the third quarter with the help of Indiana mistakes to build a 28-7 lead.
“It’s never easy to lose,” Indiana third-year coach Brandon Overdorff said. “We really thought we could shock them and shock the world a little bit and knock them off here tonight. And we played a great first half. We drove right down just like last week. We made some really good plays on defense, got some turnovers and had some breaks. That’s when you have to step up and finish another drive and give yourself a chance for victory against really good teams whenever that opportunity presents itself.”
Indiana ended its season on a high note late in the final quarter, when junior quarterback Devin Flint capped an 80-play drive with his second touchdown run of the game from 9 yards out.
Four Indiana seniors made key contributions on their final varsity possession.
Kicker and soccer standout Josh Glaser perfectly placed the ensuing onside kick for Elijah Mauk to recover. And after junior Korbin Wilson charged in for a 5-yard touchdown with 61 seconds remaining, placeholder A.J. Nickas connected with Glaser on a two-point conversion pass on a fake extra point play.
“We didn’t quit,” Overdorff said. “The kids put up some special memories. I hate to say goodbye to our seniors. They’ve really helped us take a step forward with the program.”
The seniors on Indiana’s roster helped the Indians take many steps forward this season with an offensive line that featured four upperclassmen.
Tanner Smith, Matthew Nelson, Gavin Prebish and Gavin Millen joined junior Jacob McCracken to help pave the way for 1,977 rushing yards in seven games, the most since Indiana tallied 2,182 yards in 2011 during a full 10-game schedule.
Really, the Indians were well within pace to threaten all-time highs on the ground.
The team’s average of 282.4 rushing yards per game in its veer triple-option offense set a program single-season record. Indiana also posted a single-game record 428 rushing yards in a 56-28 victory over Greensburg Salem.
“We’re going to lose four linemen that, really, we don’t run for those kind of yards without those guys,” Overdorff said. “Most of them play the defensive line, too. It’s tough to say goodbye to those guys. They helped us take those first steps here as we continue to build everything.”
Flint carried the bulk of the load for the Indians in 2020.
Making his starting debut at quarterback this season, the junior finished with 986 rushing yards to tie Lloyd Clemons (1992) for the fourth-most in a single season in program history. Flint set a single-game program mark with five rushing touchdowns during a win over Greensburg Salem.
Flint led Indiana with 199 yards on Friday to earn the Scott Zellem Memorial Award, an annual award typically given to Indiana’s most outstanding performer on homecoming.
Flint also finished the season with 16 rushing touchdowns and one passing score, giving him 17 total touchdowns on the year to forge a three-way tie with Ben Fiscus (2007) and Clemons (’93) for third place in program history.
“It’s a great pleasure,” Flint said. “I thank my whole team for this. Without them I couldn’t have done it.”
Junior fullback Zach Herrington followed behind his quarterback to form a one-two punch on the ground. He tacked on 61 yards Friday to give him 719 on the season.
On special teams, Glaser finished a perfect 17-for-17 on extra point attempts and drilled his lone field goal of the season.
Mauk and McCracken each recovered a Mars fumble, and Nelson blocked an extra point.
Indiana will look to build on multiple steps forward in Overdorff’s fourth season at the helm. With many key position returning starters next season, the Indians believe an even bigger payoff could be around the corner.
“All of the backfield is back,” Overdorff said. “They’re all juniors and sophomores. We’ll have to replace some really great seniors that we said goodbye to tonight, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. But we just have to work the process, keep believing and do the right things in and out of the classroom. And good things will happen here. That’s the message, and that’s what we’ll do.”