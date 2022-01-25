Those of us that fish a lot of jig-style lures, we’ve all been there. Just about the time you raise your rod tip high, a fish picks up the bait. There’s little room left to set the hook. Now what do you do? Continue with the sweep and hope you get the slack tightened and the hook set; or drop the tip, wind down and then smack him, hoping the fish didn’t first drop the bait?
I posed that question to veteran guide and tournament angler Doug Cummings. Cummings is a guide on Michigan’s Lake St. Clair, where he fishes for smallmouth and largemouth bass.
First, Cummings said that a component is being disciplined during your retrieve by not letting yourself get out of position to get a good hookset.
That’s OK when you are working with cast-and crank offerings like spinnerbaits and swimbaits. In such cases the rod tip should be pointed pretty much toward the fish, in essence is a cocked position, with plenty of room to rip the hook home when a bass interrupts the retrieve. But the nature of working a jig style lure is that the rod moves from a 9 o’clock to 11 o’clock position, ensuring that at times a fish will pick up the bait as the rod reaches the apex of this arc.
“Let’s say I’m dragging a tube jig for smallmouth, I’m getting into no-man’s-land, and the tube is still moving when it gets picked up,” offered Cummings. “I’m going to do everything I can to keep any slack from getting into the line and keep pressure on the fish — keep the rod tip up, reel like a mad man and maybe even take a few steps back on the deck away from the fish. The main reason I can get away with this a lot of the time is that I’m using an open-rigged tube jig with a light-wire hook. The exposed hook point of a tube jig doesn’t need a jaw-breaking swing to set the hook anyway.”
That’s what Cummings does if the bait is still moving when the fish picks it up. He uses a different tactic in the bait is at rest when he’s caught with the rod tip high.
“If I have the rod too high and the bait is sitting still when it gets picked up, I’ll go ahead and reel down real quick and give it a snap of the wrist,” he noted. “In both instances, if I fail to hook up, I’ll immediately drop the bait right back down to the bottom before reeling it in for another cast. I want to let that fish have another chance to eat it again, but this time I’ll make sure I have my rod tip in a better position to get it right.”
Cummings’ approach is different with using a bait with a heavier hook, which he frequently does when fishing for largemouth bass near heavy cover such as wood or weeds.
“If I’m largemouth fishing with a jig or a Texas-rigged worm,” he said, “I’ll reel down for the hookset regardless of what the bait is doing when it gets picked up. Both of these baits dictate a stronger hook-set than you can deliver by just applying pressure to the fish.”
I would add that the combination of no-stretch braided line and sharp light-wire hooks adds another option, that of the “reeling” hookset. When caught out of position when fishing jig-type baits such as grubs, Ned Rigs, tubes, and bucktails, I simply reel rapidly. Since there is no give in the line is often enough to drive the small diameter hook into the mouth of a bass or walleye.
Keep these hookset-related thoughts in mind when you get back on the water later this year.